Fun and left with a smile on my face

Two week in a row and we don’t have a SEQUEL! This film has been in development for over 3 years and seemed like a blend of unique movies that would turn into a fun adventure (i.e. The Truman Show, Ready Player One, etc) If I had to classify this film into a specific genre it would be sci-fi or action-adventure. We also have Ryan Reynolds (ala Deadpool) as the protagonist.

We open in a “video-game” world called Free World. Essentially we are inside an online game where “real people” log in and have avatars that explore the worlds. If you are familiar with Grand Theft Auto that reminded me of the world and the game we were in.

We met Guy (Reynolds) who is a NPC (Non-playable-character) in the game. Almost as if he is autonomous. He’s a blank teller. He gets up, talks to his fish. Gets a coffee with two sugars and goes to work. At the bank, they get robbed by “real players” the sunglasses people and this goes on in a cycle. Until he meets her.

Guy (Reynolds) talks about never finding love and then he sees Molotov Girl (Comer) and everything changes for him. The next time a bank robbery happens he foils it and puts on the sunglasses. He then sees the interface the “real people” see.

We cut back and forth between Free City and the actual real world and see the game developers and the players in their real lives. So is this just a story about boy meets girl? Not exactly. Molotov Girl (Comer) tells Guy (Reynolds) to level up before she will speak to him. Meanwhile, the game developers want to take everything off line. Of course there is always a last minute – rush to the finished scenario.

What I will say that makes this film more than a cookie-cutter plot is the cast. The two leads Reynolds and Comer have excellent chemistry and the humor Reynolds shows is his standard 9 times out of 10. The CGI works and we get throwbacks to other films and props/weapons you will remember. If you’re a fan of sci-fi, action, video games, fantasy films…You’ll love this. I had fun and left the theater with a smile on my face. Take some time for yourself and if you have friends and family go check out FREE GUY. The message of believing in yourself stands out here and it never hurts to be reminded of it. 4 Stars out of 5

