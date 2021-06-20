Critically speaking, that makes sense!

Critical race theory is perhaps the most talked about issue in school board meetings and state legislatures in America today. What is it you ask? That’s a good question. Dr. Owen Strachan joined Tony Perkins recently on Washington Watch where he shared… “It’s a contentious, unjust construct that weaponizes our past and accuses every person of holding secret prejudices. “That’s a big claim,” he points out, with even bigger ramifications. “Your average person in America, including a so-called white person, is not a white supremacist. This system is not uniting us. Tragically, it’s dividing us.” And unfortunately for America, the proponents of this theory are taking it everywhere — to college campuses, the federal workforce, even pulpits.”

Senator Tom Cotton shared recently that a United States military unit was forced to read “White Fragility,” a popular critical race theory manifesto which insists certain people are inherently and unavoidably evil (racist) because of their skin color (white)… By defining ethnic groups as “oppressor” or “oppressed” and ranking them by their collective “privilege,” critical race theory divides people based on their parentage, not personal merit.

I submit first of all that critical race theory is morally inaccurate. Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021 and founder of the American Cornerstone Institute shared, “As we continue to be bombarded by racially charged narratives, there has been a subtle shift in the conversation: Its focus has moved from equality to equity. That is, instead of pursuing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideal of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, equity would reward and punish people because of the color of their skin. Rather than equality of opportunity, equity would mandate equality of outcome… Instead of treating people only as representatives of larger groups, let’s get back to treating people as individuals. Instead of tearing down institutions, let’s work together to make them better. Together we must strive for a more perfect union in which people are judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”

It was last year that my friend Ken Blackwell, Senior Fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance at Family Research Council said that critical race theory (CRT) is based on flawed and destructive assumptions. Its actual purpose is the complete opposite of its stated intent. Its leftist creators in academia and media claim it encourages racial understanding. The truth is that its cynical methodology further divides us when racial understanding and acceptance is key to our survival as the freest nation on Earth.”

Critical race theory is also filled with historical inaccuracies. The 1619 Project is a New York Times effort aimed at reshaping the history of America. Its primary goal appears to be the tarnishing and tainting our Godly heritage even more so than what a lot of academics and a lot of textbooks already do. This was facilitated using… A People’s History of the United States, by author Howard Zinn and is sadly making inroads into classrooms throughout the country. It is another voice perpetuating the myth that America is evil, that it was born with evil principles and that the things that presumably you would celebrate in America shouldn’t be celebrated.

Tom Tancredo said recently, “The abandonment of America’s unique character begins with the loss of historical memory, which is why the subversive rewriting of American history has been the first priority of leftist ideologues for over a hundred years. The College Board’s revisions in the syllabus for teaching Advanced Placement American History is only the latest chapter in a story that began with the progressive historians of the early 20th Century” As Victor David Hanson said, “Destroying history will not make you feel good about the present… Learning from it might.”

It was President Donald Trump who created the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission to “enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.” This requires a restoration of American education, which can only be grounded on a history of those principles that is “accurate, honest, unifying, inspiring, and ennobling.” And a rediscovery of our shared identity rooted in our founding principles is the path to a renewed American unity and a confident American future.

A critical look at America’s Godly founding reveals that we are endowed by our creator with certain rights… not because of the group we come from, but because God created us individually with these rights. Benjamin Rush, who signed The Declaration of Independence and ratified the Constitution gives us a glimpse into the worldview our founding fathers were guided by. “The only means of establishing and perpetuating our republican forms of government is the universal education of our youth in the principles of Christianity by means of the Bible. The great enemy of the salvation of man, in my opinion, never invented a more effective means of limiting Christianity from the world than by persuading mankind that it was improper to read the Bible at schools.” Critically speaking, that makes sense!

By Tim Throckmorton Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406

