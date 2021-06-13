Pride and the dangers that can follow

Pride defined is a feeling or deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely admired. I was born in the 1960’s and a proud member of the Big Red Machine era of the Cincinnati Reds, I am proud to be identified with the successes and history of the leaders of those baseball teams.

I’m proud of our strong biblical heritage as a nation, the character and sacrifice of our founding fathers and every generation that has stood for our founding principles of freedom gives me great pleasure wherever I am in the world to say I am an American. To quote Mr. Lee Greenwood, I’m proud to be an American!

God has long since held a steadfast opinion on the subject of pride. The book of Proverbs tells us, “Pride goes before destruction, And a haughty spirit before a fall.” And in 1st John… “For all that is in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—is not of the Father but is of the world.” Just as the rainbow, God’s promise to Noah and to us that he would not destroy the world with a flood again. “That’s what it actually means by the way!”

Just as the rainbow has been hijacked and used for nefarious purposes, the word pride has now been accosted in an attempt to instill and celebrate a lifestyle that is not a part of God’s design. As my friend Joseph Backholm said recently, “God’s Love forbids the celebration of things God does not celebrate. The worlds understanding of love requires it.”

This concentrated effort in America today is aimed at the most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children and grandchildren. Tony Perkins said this past week, “There are lots of parents today who wouldn’t think twice about sitting their kids down in front of the Disney Channel or Cartoon Network. And that, conservatives warn, is exactly the problem. Like so many other moms and dads, they’re expecting the same kind of harmless storylines they watched in the 70s and 80s. What their children are seeing is anything but.

Say goodbye to the regular plot lines of Blue’s Clues and Scooby-Doo — and hello to a 21st century lesson in transgenderism, sex, homosexuality, non-binaries, and drag queens. That’s the new reality of radical programming on some of America’s favorite shows — especially, parents are discovering, during Pride month. Loveable animals like Arthur and My Little Pony have been commandeered by the far-Left for lessons that would make most adult’s jaws drop… Breitbart ticked off 13 shows

that are blatantly pushing this indoctrination on children, including some surprising favorites like Adventure Time (Cartoon Network), DuckTales (Disney), My Little Pony (Discovery Family), Arthur (PBS), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Clarence (Cartoon Network), She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Dreamworks), Andi Mack (Disney), Steven Universe (Cartoon Network), Star vs. the Forces of Evil (Disney XD), and Gravity Falls (Disney).”

Pride is not a new thing. Adam and Eve exercised it when they decided they no longer needed to listen to God. Again, to quote my friend Joseph Backholm, “You can love the way God wants you to or the way the world wants you to, but not both. Scripture reminds us that Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful. But then it goes on to remind us that… love does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.

This crucial verse is where God’s understanding of love and the world’s understanding of love diverge. God’s love forbids the celebration of things God does not celebrate. The world’s understanding of love requires it. This means that a Christian’s unwillingness to celebrate Pride Month will be seen by the world as an act of hate and by God as an act of love. Christians must choose whose definition of love they will accept.”

Regardless of how the word of God is mishandled or how far the culture veers from the truth, June is still the month of June. It is the month we celebrate Flag Day, D Day and Father’s Day. The rainbow is still a reminder of God’s promise and pride is still a dangerous thing. I choose to celebrate the amazing blessings God has filled my life with and I will in every way endeavor to glorify God with my life and my influence.

God has changed nor is He worried about the efforts of mankind to redefine His creation or remove his presence. His love for mankind remains the same as the only real cure for the desperate need of our culture today is Jesus! As my old friend and mentor Dr. Talmage Johnson often said, “the world at its worst needs the church at its best.” Amen!

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406