The meaning of “Woke” and its dangers

Charles Gaspirino in the New York Post writes, “Hysteria, groupthink and a fair amount of hypocrisy are the key ingredients in a ruinous cocktail that has managed to intoxicate some formerly profit-focused boardrooms.” JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon observed that the overt wokeism of his peers he is seeing similar signs of groupthink and short-term strategizing that will not end well.

Ken Blackwell, Senior Fellow Human Rights and Constitutional Governance at Family Research Council wrote recently in Brietbart news, “Corporate officers – from the CEO down to vice presidents – must answer to the board to explain how their decisions are in the financial best interests of the company. When officers fail to make decisions based on that objective, or directors fail to hold officers accountable, shareholders can even bring lawsuits against them.” So, it’s stunning to see companies like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines have become so woke that they take public stands condemning some of their own customers in Georgia as Major League Baseball moves the All-Star Game to a state that probably has similar or more restrictive election laws.

In a day when “wokeness” trainings are part and parcel with many corporations and organizations in America, the fallout will harm more than the bottom line. Last year, the New York Times embarked on a massive propaganda campaign, known as the 1619 project, to redefine America’s founding as irredeemably racist. The 1619 Project levies direct assaults on America’s most prominent founders. The silence of prominent leaders for fear of being cancelled is astonishing and disheartening. My grandkids will suffer because of this!

Reminds me of the story of an old man who was traveling with a boy and a donkey. Passing through a village, the man led the donkey with the boy following. The townspeople said the old man was a fool for not riding, so to please them he climbed up on the back of the donkey. Passing through the next village, the locals exclaimed that he was cruel to let the boy walk while he rode in comfort. To please them he got off and set the boy on the back of the beast. At the third village the villagers called the boy lazy and recommended both of them ride, so the man got back on and off they went. Riding through the fourth village more locals were furious that the two were putting such a burden on the donkey. The last time they were seen the old man in his frustration was carrying the donkey down the road. The moral to the story? The more you try to please everyone, the heavier the load you find yourself carrying.

In Exodus, God spoke this law into the ears of Moses, “Do not be moved to do wrong by the general opinion, or give the support of your words to a wrong decision” He was giving a warning not to go along with the crowd in support of evil, falsehood or injustice. America is in desperate need of intellectually honest and spiritually courageous people who will speak out against the current trend. Being PC will always come with a price.

Tragically, I see an insidious trend moving into society where tolerance has become synonymous with acceptance and a cult of victimization has become an excuse to suppress another individual’s right to express a different or opposing opinion. Political correctness, which has always existed, should not become the norm in an ethnically diverse republic. Wokeism and cancel culture squelches freedom of speech, honest debate, and genuine discussion.

One of the most ominous threats to the future of America is HR-5, better known as the Equality Act. Recently on The Family Research Council’s “Washington Watch Congressman Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) said “The Equality Act would particularly target people who believe in a Biblical view of sexuality and gender. It’s one of the most hostile bills that I can think of in my lifetime towards religious freedom because it “effectively nullifies the Religious Freedom Restoration Act” (RFRA).

Congress passed RFRA in the early 90s in response to a 1990 Supreme Court decision that gutted the First Amendment’s protections for the free exercise of religion. Essentially, it restored religious freedom by requiring courts to interpret the law in a way that guaranteed protection for religion. Davidson argued the Equality Act would implement “a new kind of woke heresy code” that is “enforced across all denominations.” And pastors, don’t think you can hide from this policy in your church. U.S. non-discrimination law applies to any place categorized as a “public accommodation.”

It appears that we have arrived at that place Billy Graham observed: “Our society strives to avoid any possibility of offending anyone, except God.” We do not however have to stay here! That will only happen if we allow it. I for one, will not live in such a way that will cause my grandchildren to look back at my life and say, I wish my grandpa would have made a difference!

By Tim Throckmorton Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council. He can be reached at 740-935-1406

