It’s the Why that matters

I was raised in the beautiful Southern Ohio countryside and whether working outside around our place, working in the business world for many years or leading a church and staff, I learned a very important lesson. If there is a problem, there is always a reason why. From problems with machinery to the inner workings of an organization, it there is trouble, there’s a reason why. Especially in the realm of leading and ministering to people, if there is an issue that manifests itself though not always obvious, there is always a reason why. However, when academics and scholars demand that our Nation’s strong Biblical heritage be dismantled, there’s a problem. When the Biblical design for the family unit and sexuality is redefined by questionable science, there’s a problem. When headlines and soundbites portray Biblical Christianity to be hateful and insensitive there’s a problem. The question that comes first to my mind is this: WHY?

It is almost as if America is being rejected… WHY? The quick removal and immediate assault of the recent 1776 Commission Report is worth raising an eyebrow to observe. Just last year when the Atlantic attacked the State Department’s Commission on Unalienable Rights draft report on the global status of human rights. They selectively took the words of then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who in this great moment pointed to the importance of America and the world returning to, “America’s understanding of human rights … back to the fundamental moorings of the Judeo-Christian tradition on which this country was founded.” To which they quickly claim… never existed Truth is, you’ve got to intentionally overlook the writings of our founding documents, our nation’s founders and the very buildings in Washington DC which have been etched and engraved with the Biblical moorings of this great land. It’s one thing to be ignorant, but it is quite another to intentionally manipulate generations of young Americans by steering them away from our Godly heritage and robbing them of principles that would bless them and their future.

It is as if God is being rejected… Why? Rod Dreher, senior editor at The American Conservative writes this week, “The power-holders in the United States, which is still the most powerful nation in the world, collaborate on policies that accelerate the eradication of the ancestral religion of the West, and the culture built on them. We are losing and having taken from us the sanctity of life. It’s not only abortion. It’s genetic engineering too. We are losing and having taken from us the truth that male and female are innately part of what it means to be human. That humanness is a given, made in the image of God. We are being told that we can create ourselves. We are losing and having taken from us the truth that sex is part of the cosmic

order, and inseparable from Christian anthropology (that is, the Biblical view of what a human being is). We are losing and having taken from us the transcendental dimension of life. The sure confidence that there is something beyond this life, and that we will be judged in the next life by how we lived in this one. Instead, we are taught that today is the only thing that matters, and that satisfying the sovereign Self is the greatest good. We are losing and having taken from us the ideal that all men are created in the image of God, and that means schemes to divide us along racial lines are dehumanizing.” The WHY doesn’t just involve America and American history; this is about right and wrong… about the forces of good and evil.

Jim Denison wrote recently in The Christian Post, “Cancel culture is rooted in the postmodern assertion that all truth claims are individual and subjective. Each of us interprets our experiences of the world in ways that are unique to us. As a result, we are told, there can be no such thing as “objective” truth. Conventional wisdom therefore claims that there is only “your truth” and “my truth.” Jesus reminded his followers, “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you” It was Francis Chan I believe who said, “Something is wrong when our lives make sense to unbelievers.” I’ve heard it said, if the Devil isn’t mad at you, you are probably doing something wrong!

We have a WHY as Christians and as citizens. Jesus tells us that we are called to be salt and light! How is that done, you ask? First, Encounter culture with truth and the Love of Christ. Secondly be Equipped with the truth of God’s word and our history which reflects an amazing God story. Then Engage… do our duty as followers of Christ making the difference He has called us to make. The WHY it appears is all about God. The good news is… He’s also the answer to every WHY!

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Throckmorton.jpg

By Tim Throckmorton Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council