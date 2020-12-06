It’s time to reboot

As you approach the end of this year, as you review your short and long-term goals, as you suddenly realize that some relationships are not creating a win-win; you suddenly realize it is time to stop and reboot￼￼ your life in order to establish a fresh new start!

Success stories have often shared that cleansing your mind and your body is the first step in getting rid of routines or relationships that contribute very little to your moving forward.

Imagine you moving uphill carrying a load of persons, items, or lists that weight you down! You lose mental, physical, and spiritual energy bearing this constant load.

In fact, you lose insight of what is really important with your clutter￼￼.

Let’s keep in mind that although your individual items or mental lists may be small; they are enough to pollute your creativity and productivity in your business and personal life.

I wonder today, are you ready to reboot your life by ridding your body and your mind of items, lists, relationships, and activities that contribute very little and weigh you down mentally, physically, and spiritually?

If yes, let’s pause for a moment to mentally visualize waving goodbye to your unproductive load.

Now, visualize yourself re-energized by a reduced load and increased clarity and creativity.

In closing, I encourage you today to commit to rebooting your life in order to reach your desired destination in your desired time.

Ready, set, reboot!

By Marcia Harris Contributing Columnist

By Marcia Harris Contributing Columnist

This writer's opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper "Jumpstart your Brain; Jumpstart your Life"

