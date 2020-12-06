Today’s society wants everything NOW.

Instant gratification.

The need people have for information at their fingertips has destroyed the newspaper industry. Who wants to wait until tomorrow for “old news?”

This is just an example. I could give you tons more.

I have been in professional sales most of my work life. Results are what companies want and demand.

Your past successes don’t mean anything. They all have the “what have you done for me lately” mentality.

People will rush a crowded store to find the “deal of a lifetime” or place an order on Amazon with next-day delivery.

An entire nation can vote for a leader, and the media will tell us who they think won within minutes of polls closing – or even before in many cases.

Now.

No one can wait.

As a literary agent, one of the questions I hear the most from authors is, “How long does it take to get published traditionally?”

I try to brace them to prepare to wait. This is not a fast process, and they must have patience.

There is only one thing that people are good at waiting for, and one thing only – food.

The same person who demands answers right now, or who tracks an order and gets upset if it is delayed, is the same person who will sit and wait for a table at Texas Roadhouse for three hours.

Ironic.

Angie and I just returned from a brief getaway in Gatlinburg, Tenn. We saw spectacular Christmas lights on the mountain, enjoyed the scenic views, and had a relaxing time.

But we waited, and waited, and waited at restaurants. It’s the norm. It’s a way of life to wait for food.

The first afternoon we arrived in Pigeon Forge, we put our name on the list at the Old Mill and waited 90 minutes for our name to be called. It’s such a rush and a relief to hear “Duduit, party of two” when you are starving at the same time aromas of delicious food fill the air.

Was it worth the wait? Yes. I had Southern fried pork chops. Everything’s better when it’s fried.

On Monday, we got up at the crack of dawn and made our way to the Pancake Pantry and – you guessed it – took a number and waited.

Was it worth the wait? Yes. I had banana-pineapple crepes.

The next morning, we got a late start and found our way to Crockett’s Breakfast Camp – rated one of the best places to eat in Gatlinburg. If it has the name “breakfast” and “camp” In it, then it has to be good.

We waited for TWO HOURS. We did some shopping and walking as we watched our phones for that text message to let us know our table was ready.

Was it worth it? Yes. I had an omelet with everything you can imagine inside, and a cinnamon roll the size of a basketball.

Patience is tough to have – especially for me.

I have waited nearly eight months to land a good job after being laid off in April.

This past week, after three interviews, I got the call that my services and skills were wanted once again.

Was it worth the wait? Yes. It’s a wonderful feeling when you receive affirmation and are welcomed aboard.

Waiting. You can do a lot of things while you listen to the tick-tock of the clock.

Were there times when I was discouraged? Yes. But not too many people saw that side of me except for Angie.

There were moments when I questioned God, and times when I got closer to Him. I read a lot of the Bible in the mornings because I had time.

Waiting made the news even better.

Waiting made the food taste better.

Whether it’s having your name called by the host of a restaurant or by your future employer, being wanted and recognized is a good feeling.

Waiting provides opportunities to accomplish other tasks. I wrote another book and sold some manuscripts for some clients.

I was not always positive, but deep down, I knew it would all turn out good. And Angie provided much-needed assurance.

How do you act when you have to wait?

Do you experience a multitude of emotions? It’s normal.

But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it. (Romans 8: 25 KJV)

Although it’s not much fun, in the end there are lessons to be learned. Only you know what they are.

What good can you do while you wait on God to answer your prayers? Surely, there’s something you can do to stay busy for God.

By Del Duduit Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

