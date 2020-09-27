At times family and friends may mistake your kindness for weakness. You may then decide it necessary to state “Please, don’t get it twisted!” Yes! You may also find it necessary to clarify the purpose of your contribution or kind service.

Why? Often times we see in others a potential for greatness which they fail to see within themselves. Your family member or friend may have often been told “You are just like your father, your mother, or your friends. You will never amount to anything.” As they benefit from your kindness, your family member or friend may feel you are blind to their manipulation and lifestyle of receiving “something for nothing.”

At this point, you may find it necessary to clarify your positive action and communication style for building a healthy relationship. You may find it necessary to explain your desired goal of bringing out the best in another.

You may have to clarify that you are able to see much deeper than what meets the naked eye; you are able to see their potential for greatness! In closing, you may find it necessary to clarify once again “Don’t get it twisted “. Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. You may find it necessary to share that you have the ability to see “beyond” what is in front of you. You may find yourself sharing that your confident attitude and your ability to purchase a car and a home is a result of life lessons. You may find it necessary to continue sharing that your history of trials and errors “finally” led you to increased awareness and wisdom in making the right choices to receive your desired results.

Now don’t get it twisted. Don’t mistake kindness for weakness. Jumpstart your brain; jumpstart your life! For additional comments or to share your story,

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Harris-1.jpg

By Marcia Harris Contributing Columnist

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Reach Marcia Harris at 740-353-8056, facebook.com or endlessbrainenergy.com

