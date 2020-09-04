Learning through your pain

When least expected in 2020, life may have thrown you into next week, next month, or perhaps next year!

Yes! When you finally woke up or recovered from your mental, physical, spiritual, or financial blow, you may have wondered “How did I get to this moment in time?’ Your blow may also have left you feeling dazed. You may have sadly admitted, “I don’t remember anything since that painful unexpected blow. What you are experiencing is a normal reaction to life’s painful situation. Studies have revealed cases where the victim of a painful situation remembers very little due to being emotionally numb. Depending on your sense of obligation, you may have continued going through the motions without blinking an eye or actively listening. Understanding how you arrived at your wakening moment can be a learning experience for you and for others. Powerful success stories share in order to recover from your painful blow, it is necessary to reach out to someone you love and trust. This someone which may include your higher power. You may find it necessary to retrace your past steps, moments, or signs as your numbness wears off. Why you wonder? Reviewing carefully to understand your past steps allows you to: forgive yourself for not having a back-up plan, forgive yourself for not responding to your intuition, forgive yourself for not having the courage to request a compromise and most important it will allow you to forgive yourself for not being perfect!

· In healing, it is important to ask yourself, “What did I learn from this painful experience?” Next, ask yourself “If I could do it all over again, what would I do differently?” As you answer yourself silently, you have been elevated with your higher level of positive thinking and your desire to focus as you move ahead versus standing still!

· As you embrace your present moment, you now realize you have triumphed over your pain. You now realize you are still standing as a wiser determined person!

· You continue to realize that now is the time to live life to the fullest by sharing your victory and encouraging others to discover their life lesson and the importance of a backup plan.

· In closing, learning through your pain will set you up for future success with wisdom through lessons learned and your new backup plan.

By Marcia Harris Contributing Columnist

For additional questions or comments, contact Marcia Harris: (740) 353-8056

