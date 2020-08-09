Letter to the Editor: Heading back to school

To the concerned parents, guardians and students of Scioto County,

We are living in unprecedented times.

In the past we would, really without thinking of any ill effects, send our children to in person school. This year is different. With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across our nation and area, each parent, guardian, student and staff member needs to consider their personal risk of getting COVID-19. Currently, there is a risk of severe illness for all, but the severity of that risk increases with age and other illness. Hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 increase with age. If you are over the age of 65, and are concerned about your exposure from a child bringing home this disease, please consider remote learning. If you are a parent or guardian over the age of 60 with any illnesses like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, cancer, lung disease, kidney disease, please consider remote learning for your child.

As Health Commissioner of Scioto County, I have been and will continue to work closely with the superintendents of all county schools. However, we anticipate exposure and possible transmission of COVID-19 in our schools. We are doing all we can to prevent this but this virus is very difficult to stop. All of us are in possession of very powerful tools to prevent this virus. Wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and staying 6 feet part, STOP THIS VIRUS!

Therefore, I want everyone to seriously consider their personal risks and benefits of sending their children to school. If you decide that in person school is in the best interest of you and your children, PLEASE FOLLOW ALL THE GUIDELINES recommended by local school officials. I believe we can educate our children and prevent spread of this deadly virus but we need everyone to MASKED UP, STAY 6 FEET APART, WASH HANDS OFTEN, and MAKE INFORMED DECISIONS.

These efforts are lifesaving!

By Michael Martin Scioto County Health Commissioner

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper

