The American Predicament

General George Washington, January 14 1776 wrote, “The reflection upon my situation and that of this army produces many an uneasy hour when all around me are wrapped in sleep. Few people know the predicament we are in.” The Continental Congress had appointed Washington commander of the Continental Army and in short order his assessment was dire. That line, “few people know the predicament we are in” is shocking and yet remarkable at the same time. A scant few on either side of the Atlantic felt the colonies had a prayer, but that’s exactly what we did have… And God answered!

Let’s observe quickly what is happening currently in America…

Tom Tancredo wrote recently, “The abandonment of America’s unique character begins with the loss of historical memory, which is why the subversive rewriting of American history has been the first priority of leftist ideologues for over a hundred years. The College Board’s revisions in the syllabus for teaching Advanced Placement American History is only the latest chapter in a story that began with the progressive historians of the early 20th Century” As Victor David Hanson said, “Destroying history will not make you feel good about the present… Learning from it might.”

Then there is the 1619 Project. A New York Times effort which is aimed at reshaping the history of America. Its primary goal appears to be the tarnishing and tainting our Godly heritage even more so than what a lot of academics and a lot of textbooks already do. This was facilitated using… A People’s History of the United States, by author Howard Zinn and is sadly making inroads into classrooms throughout the country. It is another voice perpetuating the myth that America is evil, that it was born with evil principles and that the things that presumably you would celebrate in America shouldn’t be celebrated.

Tony Perkins, the President of the Family Research Council wrote regarding the mass efforts at eradicating time honored monuments throughout the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave over the past few weeks, “This is no longer about racial justice or even the Confederacy. This is about erasing American history. And Christians, of all people, cannot afford to sit by and watch it happen. “The mob will keep marching,” Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) warned, “through all our cultural institutions until every American whom the woke crowd deems unjust is cancelled. Don’t think for a moment that appeasement will come when mayors and governors step aside and allow the destruction of every statue or historical landmark at the demand of the mobs. If anything, placating them will only whet their appetite for more.”

In light of our current predicament, it is a blessing to consider that the United States of America still stands as the freest and the most prosperous of any nation in the world. This 4.4 percent of the world’s population has blessed the world with more inventions, given more to charity, sent more sons and daughters into battle for the freedom of others and provided more strength, protection and stability than any other nation in the history of the world. If we simply remember who we are and where we came from, this great nation can still be the one Nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all!

President Ronald Reagan in his farewell address to the nation admirably reminded us all, “We’ve got to teach history based not on what’s in fashion but what’s important: Why the pilgrims came here, who Jimmy Doolittle was, and what those 30 seconds over Tokyo meant. You know, four years ago, on the 40th anniversary of D-Day. I read a letter from a young woman writing to her late father, who’d fought on Omaha Beach. Her name was Lisa Zanatta Henn, and she said, we will always remember, we will never forget what the boys of Normandy did. Well, let’s help her keep her word. If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are. I am warning of an eradication of that – of the American memory that could result, ultimately, in an erosion of the American spirit… I’ve spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don’t know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind, it was a tall proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace.”

That same General Washington I mentioned earlier became President Washington and in his farewell address he reminded us “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.” Our founding Father knew not only of God’s amazing provision throughout the conflict with Great Britain, but realized that this new nation would need God’s provision and blessing in its future. Predicaments change, however our need for the God of Heaven to again bless America has not.

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council

Tim Throckmorton

Midwest Regional Director for Church Ministries

740-935-1406

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/07/web1_Throckmorton.jpg

By Tim Throckmorton

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, he can be reached at 740-935-1406

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, he can be reached at

740-935-1406