“The Art of Winning your Battle”

With today’s national health challenges, winning involves more than one area in your life in order to ￼ maintain balance.

Your victory includes developing a strategy for physical, mental, and spiritual victory.

Before focusing and on your own victory and strategy to succeed, it is important to first look around and consider helping others who appear to be less fortunate in life.

Studies remind us that we are in one of three places in life: (1) you may be entering a storm, (2) you may be in the middle of a storm, or (3)you may be coming out of a

storm.

Keep in mind ,you succeed when you help others to succeed.

Regardless of your position in life ,you have a story to share from lessons learned from yourself or from helping others. Yes! You will gain wisdom and awareness as you are going through! Your amazing brain will be come creative as you overcome each moment of your struggle. You will remind yourself that you will be better prepared the next time you come face-to-face with a similar situation.

You will learn that it is vital to heed the warning signs. In other words, you will not assume it is just your imagination. You will realize it is accompanied by your intuition giving you foresight.

Success stories share that your intuition prompts you to make your best move￼￼￼ and works with your imagination visualizing the end result.

Albert Einstein shared that “your imagination is a preview of what is to come￼”.

In closing overcoming,learning with insight, and sharing your strategy for victories is an art that will make you a valuable tool in helping others to win their life battles.

I was reminded by the late Zig Ziglar that “It is not what you accomplish in the end but who you become in the process.”

Jumpstart your brain; jumpstart your life.”

By Marica Harris

By Marica Harris

Marcia Harris, MA, CLL YOUnique Whole Brain Life Skills, LLC

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper

Marcia Harris, MA, CLL YOUnique Whole Brain Life Skills, LLC 740 821 9515