Marcia Harris: “Who are you really?”

“Imagine and revisit your original New Year’s vision for 2020.

2020 had such a perfect￼ sound! ￼This was going ￼ to be your perfect year￼￼￼￼. You haven’t changed your goal or vision however; our world health situation has certainly changed! As a result of our sudden change in routines and ￼communication,your vision has been put on hold. 2020 no longer has that perfect sound! As you and society are faced with our current health challenge,you are required to￼￼￼

slow down, switch gears, and keep your distance in order to survive￼.

I am suddenly reminded of a deep question asked by Les Brown ( internationally known motivational speaker) “Who are you really?”

The good news is this is your time to renew your relationship with you. I have often been reminded that your eyes are the windows of your soul. Now is your time to slow down, be safe,and take a deep look within to rediscover your core, your strength, and your creativity. ￼￼

I encourage you today to take a second look into the windows of your soul and rediscover who you are during these challenging times￼. This action is necessary ￼in order to ensure your mental, physical, spiritual, and financial survival. ￼￼

History reveals there is nothing new under the sun. We have faced international health concerns in our past history.￼￼￼

I wonder, what have you learned from the past? Wisdom is gained from learning from the past in order prevent repeating the same setbacks.

In closing, Who are you really when you are face with certain limitations? Who are you when your usual opportunities certainly become “not now, perhaps later”￼￼. Who are you when you have to put on your creative hat in other to obtain similar results using a new approach or direction.

￼ I wonder, have you developed healthy relationships and resources for your mental, physical, and spiritual survival? .

I challenge you this month to look deep within and to re-discover your strengths,your core, and your creativity in order to develop your great backup plan which will result in a win-win for you and all those within your reach.

Jumpstart your brain;￼ jumpstart your life! “

By Marcia Harris

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Reach Marcia Harris at www.endlessbrainenergy,com, facebook.com or 740-353-8056

