Now’s the time

I believe it was Dr. Suess who said, “How did it get so late so soon?” I don’t know about anyone else, but time just seems to be flying these days. I suppose it’s the by-product of staying at home so much in the last month, but I tell ya, days move quickly and before I know it… it’s Friday! The thing is, if we are not careful, we will waste the time we have been given. Carl Sandburg wrote, “Time is the coin of your life. It is the only coin you have, and you can determine how it will be spent. Be careful lest you let other people spend it for you.”

Years back I came across this great observation. Time is such a strange thing. It goes at the same speed. It neither speeds up nor slows down. An hour is always 60 minutes, and a minute is always 60 seconds. There are always 24 hours in a day, except when we go off and on daylight savings time. Then you have one 25-hour day and a 23-hour day, so it equals out. There is no way to get more time. You can’t buy and sell time. Every single person on the planet has the same amount of time in the day. The rich don’t have more and the poor don’t have less. The old man in India has the same amount of time as the young girl in Canada. No matter how wise or foolish we are with our time, we get the same amount every day. You can’t put time in the bank for another day. Every day we are presented with another 86,400 seconds to use. God issues us a check each day for 86,400 seconds. The question is, how do you spend yours?

The apostle Paul wrote to the church in Rome saying, “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed. The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light. Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying. But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof.”

In those quick verses the writer reminds us that first off that, Time is short. Paul is telling us that each of us gets the same amount of time each day and it won’t last forever. Because our time is short, Paul tells us that… It’s time to wake up “And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep:” When we are awake we are aware of what we are doing. When we are asleep we aren’t aware. Paul isn’t talking about physical sleep.

He is talking about spiritual sleep. When we, as Christians and the Church, fall asleep bad things happen. In the earlier part of the 20th century, the Church was the focal point of the community, but somewhere along the way the Church fell asleep and was pushed to the margins of life. The results were devastating.

Paul also tells us it’s time to walk in daylight,“Let us walk honestly, as in the day.” When it’s dark we run into things and get hurt. When it’s light we can walk properly. Paul says that our actions should be righteous, not like the world. Billy Sunday, the great evangelist preached Christ as the only answer to man’s needs until his death in 1935. “I’m against sin,” he said. “I’ll kick it as long as I’ve got a foot, and I’ll fight it as long as I’ve got a fist. I’ll butt it as long as I’ve got a head. I’ll bite it as long as I’ve got a tooth. When I’m old and fistless and footless and toothless, I’ll gum it till I go home to Glory and it goes home to perdition.”

Secured to most cars is a vivid reminder that life is much briefer than we expect. When you change lanes to the right, a convex mirror on the passenger’s side reminds you, “objects in the mirror are closer than they appear” Not only is that true on the road, but it’s equally true in life. We frequently live with the erroneous belief that there will be plenty of time. The truth is, the window of opportunity through which we must accomplish life’s tasks is far closer than it appears. Amy Carmichael once said, “We will have all of eternity to celebrate victories, but only a few hours before sunset in which to win them.” Life’s opportunities are closer than they appear so live each day with Christ-like urgency. Some people save time, others make time, many waste time, several kill time… Lord help me to use time, and use it wisely!

By Tim Throckmorton

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Regional Director for Church Ministries

Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Regional Director for Church Ministries reach him at

740-935-1406