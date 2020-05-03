Ensuring Your longevity in challenging times

Imagine in 2019 being told to limit your social gatherings to a group of 10. Imagine in 2019 being towed to wash your hands with soap and water as often as possible and to disinfect your area daily to preserve your health.

Imagine family members and friends across the country losing jobs and lives in a single month.

”

These sudden changes can create a threat to your mental, physical, and spiritual balance and well-being (your longevity).

Sudden unexpected changes that create a threat to our basic life situations (our safety, health, and shelter) for a prolonged period of time can create a serious change (decrease) in your longevity.

Why you ask? Studies indicate that prolonged stress can overwork your nervous system and mental attitude leaving you feeling depleted with little self-defense.

However, I have often been reminded where there is a will, there is a way!

Let’s pause a moment to discuss a few tips and preserving your longevity. Are you ready? First, let’s commit to maintaining a positive mental attitude such as “ what have I learned from this stressful situation?”.

Next, take a few moments to ask yourself “what am I grateful for?” As you meditate, you will realize that your list could go on and on and on. Finally, commit to appreciating the resources and choices you still have today!

you build a positive mindset and longevity by recognizing your life choices and recognizing the consequences of not of acting on life opportunities.

Your awareness will empower you to “see” and keep the end in mind and to inspire others to do the same.

Your awareness will lead you to a longer healthier life with expected results from the choices you have and make.

I’m closing I challenge you to learn from your current challenges and to create your creative back up plan( for survival) to achieve your expected results which will ensure longevity for you, your family, and those in your community.”

Jumpstart your brain; jumpstart your life!”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Harris.jpg

By Marcia Harris

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Reach Marcia Harris at 740-353-8056

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper

Reach Marcia Harris at 740-353-8056