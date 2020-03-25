The good outweighs the bad

Anyone who follows me knows that 95 percent of my posts are inspirational and encouraging.

On occasion, I let my opinions be known about how I feel about current events. Most see my point of view and a few others don’t, and that’s okay.

But today, I want to focus on what’s going on in the world that’s positive.

In the midst of the pandemic that has affected all of us, stories of hope always emerge.

We hear many accounts of scared people hoarding toilet paper, and there is panic every time a truck pulls into Walmart with a delivery. But I like to hear about the good in people.

There are some supermarkets and department stores that have stepped up and reserved slots in the morning for elderly people to come in buy what they need.

Bravo.

Some banks are taking similar steps to make sure those who are at most risk are able to attend to their daily needs.

That’s teamwork.

The images of young people partying with no regard for anyone’s safety bothered me, and I hope it disturbs all who observed these selfish acts.

But when I heard about a McDonald’s franchise in Florida giving free combo meals to hospital workers, it restored my faith in people.

Any employee who shows a hospital badge will be fed for free.

That’s much like what happened during 9/11 when many businesses helped out our first responders.

A portion of a press release from the Florida McDonalds stated it wanted to “honor and give special thanks to all the men and women who dedicate their lives to work in the medical professions to serve those affected by this global pandemic.”

I have gained a new respect for those who work in the healthcare industry and who are now on the front lines.

When you think of the front line in wartime, I envision a battlefield, or in recent years, New York City or even New Orleans.

But I never considered emergency rooms as the front line in a fight. I do now. The “invisible enemy,” as President Trump calls it, will be defeated in a hospital.

There is hope.

I have read reports from chains like Applebee’s, Burger King, and others that are doing acts of kindness. Keep in mind, some of these owners might be risking their financial future to ensure that those putting their lives on the line are fed.

Bravo.

In a little town in Maryland, I was encouraged to read about a person who did the right thing.

A woman’s debit card was denied, and she had a buggy full of groceries. A woman named Dana was behind the lady, and instead of turning her head and ignoring the embarrassing situation, she chose to let her know that she would cover the expenses the lady needed in this time of crisis.

That’s awesome. Good people still exist.

In Baltimore, the organization Weekend Backpacks for Homeless Kids stepped up to the plate and made sure children and their families are still supplied with bags of food while schools are closed.

In Scioto County, Ohio, Steven’s Power Packs (backpacks full of food) are doing the same thing. Times are tough, but this brings out the best in some.

That’s tremendous.

In a time of crisis, the good deeds always outweigh the looting and negative news you read about and see.

But rest assured, there are good people doing the right thing.

I believe the United States will survive this crisis. I have the utmost confidence in our leaders and will respect those in authority as they work tirelessly to lead us to safety. And we should be ready to assist a neighbor in need. A helping hand outweighs selfishness.

The good that will come out of this might not be seen for weeks, but it will make each person stronger every day.

Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in your power to do so. (Proverbs 3: 27)

Keep the faith and do good.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

