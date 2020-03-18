This is eerie.

Within a week, we experienced a time change, Friday the 13th and a full moon?

And oh yes, the entire nation came to a screeching halt over the weekend due to the panic over the Coronavirus.

I feel like I played in a football game, but we know that’s not the case because every sporting event in the world has been called off.

I’ve been asked by several of my friends what I think of this unusual and bizarre phenomenon. I don’t know. I’m not an expert — but I do have an opinion.

The only thing I know is that a crisis will normally unite Americans.

I remember what happened days after we were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

Everyone got behind President Bush and supported our troops and displayed their flags in a patriotic stance. We were told not to let the terrorists win and to continue to live our lives in a normal way.

But this is different. We have been told to hide.

If you make one trip to the grocery store, you will see what I’m talking about.

The media has the citizens of the United States scared beyond belief. They have induced panic so much that you cannot even find toilet paper with a search warrant. Baby formula is nowhere to be found and thriving cities have turned into ghost towns.

The fear of the virus has turned America into Armageddon.

It has unleashed the worst in people and unmasked a diabolical scheme for the forces of evil to take over this world – or so it seems.

The virus targets the elderly and those with health concerns.

In Italy, the virus took the lives of about 400 people in one day. Victims over the age of 80 might be denied health care due to their age. The government may have to choose who lives and dies. It’s called euthanasia.

The Prime Minister of Canada announced that borders will be closed to non-citizens due to the pandemic. He’s being hailed a hero by the media – the same group that called President Trump a racist for ordering our southern borders closed several months ago.

You have all seen the comparison of the Coronavirus to the modern flu.

Influenza killed more than 52,000 people last year and about 10,000 so far in 2020. But my favorite Mexican restaurant was not closed during this time, and I could find Charmin whenever I wanted.

The Coronavirus is a serious health threat, and I believe state and national leaders are doing their best to combat this invisible threat.

Every sporting event has been canceled or postponed. People in San Francisco have been ordered to stay inside. Here in the Buckeye state, elections were postponed.

We are experiencing communism-like decisions.

Within a week, life as we know it has changed and we have no control. Our freedom is at risk.

Our normal way of life has ended, for now, and friends of mine could lose their business and livelihood because of the actions of some in power, who tell us it’s in our best interest.

Has the virus invited some to overstep their boundaries? I am an adult and can make decisions – or at least I used to be able to without the threat of being arrested.

I have several writing conferences and events to attend this summer, like many people. But recent news has put those plans in jeopardy.

I don’t know what lies ahead, but I am firm believer that God is in control. Do I worry? Of course, I do. It’s easy to say not to worry, but I don’t want my grandson to go without formula because people are desperate and have hoarded more than they need.

I feel bad for the high school athletes who will lose their chances to win a state title in their senior year. They will never get that back.

I am not a conspiracy theory guy, but the events of the past few weeks have made me stop and ponder.

Could people be this evil? Would someone in their right mind actually create such a devastating virus on purpose? What motives are behind this?

A friend pointed out to me recently that Bill Gates just stepped down from his position on the board of Microsoft. In a news article two years ago, Gates warned President Trump to be prepared for a pandemic. How did he know? What did he know? Who owns the patent on this virus?

Go watch the movie, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider where it deals with the secret society of the Illuminati. Does it exist? It’s definitely food for thought.

At the same time, we must evaluate our relationship with Christ and rely on His guidance in these times, times which we have never seen before.

The only good that might come out of this crisis is that families may be forced to converse more with each other, and our faith could receive a jolt. These are not bad outcomes.

We will get through this. We are Americans. Just hold on a little longer.

Fear thou not; for I with thee: be not dismayed; for I thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. (Isaiah 41: 10 KJV)

All I know is that Toro Loco needs to open soon – I’m craving some fajitas.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

