Diabetes in Scioto County

According to the 2019 Scioto County Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), Scioto county has a diabetes prevalence rate of 22.8%, while the US only has a rate of 13.3%. During the survey for the CHNA, participants were asked to identify main health concerns for Scioto County, and 78.6% answered diabetes as a moderate or major problem in our community.

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease that can be diagnosed at any age, but it is most common in children. This disease involves the inability of the pancreas to make the hormone insulin. To make up for what the body cannot make, patients have to manually inject insulin and monitor blood glucose levels.

“Type 2 Diabetes is the most common type of diabetes in the United States; it affects at least 90% of those who have diabetes. It occurs because there is either not enough insulin produced or because the body is less sensitive to the insulin its produces” (CDC 2020).

According to the CDC, diabetes warning signs include, but not limited to:

· Urinate (pee) a lot, often at night

· Are very thirsty

· Lose weight without trying

· Are very hungry

· Have blurry vision

· Have numb or tingling hands or feet

· Feel very tired

· Have very dry skin

· Have sores that heal slowly

· Have more infections than usual

Malissa Sarver, local diabetes educator and nutritionist, states: “The CDC has released its 2020 annual National Diabetes Statistics Report which makes now the perfect time to have a discussion regarding diabetes.

The CDC found that 13% of Americans are living with diabetes (up from 9.5% in 2002).

Another big concern is the fact that more than 1 in 3 adults are living with prediabetes and of those, it is estimated that 80% do not even know it. Prediabetes means your blood sugar is elevated, but not yet high enough to be considered Type 2 Diabetes. This means you have an increased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. A CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program can help you make changes to lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by as much as 58% and even 71% if you’re over age 60. For more information go to: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/index.html.

What is also alarming is that 1 in 5 youths are now living with prediabetes according to a study released in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal. Supporting healthy lifestyles for families and making resources available can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes in these at-risk youth. Things like eating more fruits and vegetables and kids getting 60 minutes of activity everyday are key.

Type 1 Diabetes has no lifestyle links. It is an autoimmune disease where the body has mistakenly attacked the insulin producing cells and requires the person to inject or pump insulin for life, or until a cure is found. There is also no way to prevent Type 1 Diabetes. The CDC found that Type 1 Diabetes is up 30% since 2017. If you or someone you love has Type 1 Diabetes, please reach out to Ohio River Valley T1D on their Facebook page for support.

Many people have heard of Type 1 and 2 Diabetes and even Prediabetes. However, many people, even those in the medical community, are less aware of other forms of diabetes such as Cystic Fibrosis Related Diabetes, Mature Onset Diabetes in Youth (MODY), Monogenic Diabetes, and Latent autoimmune diabetes of adult (LADA).” For more information about diabetes contact PCHD at 740-353-5153

By: Sarah Stenger PCHD Data Coordinator and Type 1 Diabetic

