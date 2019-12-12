“Time Out for Me” Youth Spirits. and “Yoing Mime” Youth Community Service”

”The Young Spirits, Young Mime’s ministry, and “Time Out for Me” youth programs provided community service to the Rosemount Pavillion residents.

The mission of the youth programs is to remind the residents of their value in the community.

The youth interacted with the residents through song and dance as well as encouraging words.

The residents were excited and responded with enthusiasm showing their appreciation through smiles, applause, and encouraging words.

It does my heart good to see the residents clap, stand, and sing along with the youth.

It is a win-win for all involved!

This program was a success due to the support of Scioto Foundation and Arby’s Restaurant.

By Marcia Harris Contributing Columnist

Reach Marcia Harris at 740-821-9515

