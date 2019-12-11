Fun Winter Family Activities To Try This Year

Christmas indeed is the most wonderful time of the year. The frosty mornings, delicious warm cups of hot cocoa, building a snowman and more! Kids, especially, enjoy Christmas and wintertime more. Join in on the fun with your children with these winter family activities that will make Christmas season even more exciting for everyone!

Make a DIY Advent Calendar

Nothing will make the kids happier than a family project. Take time to shop for some materials (and little surprises for each day), sit down in your living room and make your very own Advent Calendar. Not only will it bring out the children’s creativity (and yours!), you’ll get to have some family Christmas fun each day until Christmas comes.

Bake Christmas cookies

Speaking of family projects, take the fun to the kitchen and fill the house with the sweet smell of cookies. You can bake the cookies beforehand using Christmas cookie cutters and let the kids decorate them. Have some different colored icing, rainbow sprinkles, marshmallows, chocolate syrup and other sweet additions ready!

Have a movie night

Get the children’s favorite snacks out plus some popcorn and get everyone in the family ready for a movie night. You can watch Christmas movies or any nice family movie together. Don’t forget the blankets – it’s nice to cuddle together in this weather!

Take a trip to a Christmas tree farm

The little ones will enjoy the winter and the holidays even more if they get to pick their very own Christmas tree! Walk around the farm, take photos in the beautiful scenery and enjoy the cool breeze outside. Once you’ve chosen a tree, you can head home and decorate it as a family!

Visit the ice rink

Don’t let the wintertime pass by without ice skating! Kids tend to get cooped up at home during the cold season, so hitting the ice rink is a great way to bond with them. Sledding is also a fun idea – visit a nearby place where you can spend an afternoon sledding!

Volunteer

The holidays is the perfect time to give back. Volunteer as a family in a soup kitchen, helping prepare meals for the homeless. As an alternative, you can also visit an orphanage together and donate your children’s’ old clothes, shoes and toys. It will be a fun learning experience for the little ones!

Your family doesn’t have to stay home just because it’s too cold outside – enjoy the season with these fun winter family activities!