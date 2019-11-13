A Timely Encouragement

I hate it.

Just when I am supposed to feel good about circumstances in my life – boom – I am hit with feelings that are the opposite.

I can’t control them either and that makes it more frustrating.

Over the past several months, some awesome events have taken place in my life. I am happy and grateful for them, and I appreciate my blessings.

This past weekend, I taught classes at the Ohio Christian Writers Conference and had a blast.

I met some awesome new friends and look forward to the fruits of newfound relationships.

New aspiring authors attended the workshops and told me that I encouraged them and provided “just what I was needing to hear” comments during my appointments.

I received some great feedback from Christina, Stephanie, Barbara, and Emily, just to name a few.

Then there were some old friends and colleagues such as Cody, Cyle, Hope and, of course, Coach.

I try to give back and encourage those who attend the conferences, the same way I was lifted up when I began my writing journey.

Yet deep down, I was discouraged. Those around me didn’t know it, and I wasn’t about to tell them. But it did wonders for me to hear them say how much I encouraged them.

What brings on these unwanted emotions?

I have tons to be thankful and grateful for. But, throughout the course of my day, I become disheartened.

The devil knows my weakness and punches me right where I’m vulnerable. I go down for a while, then climb back up. This is a continuous routine.

There are a few causes that contribute to this discouragement:

• Fatigue: I have been physically drained over the past few years. I don’t stop.

• Fear: What if I fail? I don’t like to let people down, although I do it often.

• Frustration: I need to learn to say “no.” I have obligated myself too much, and it’s taking its toll. But I like to stay busy.

• Failure: The devil whispers in my ear all the time that I should just give up.

A few days ago, I received an email from a person I do not know. A young man from Colorado described how reading one my books has provided the encouragement he searched for to begin his writing journey.

The email inspired me and came at just the right time.

He took the time to buy my book – Dugout Devotions: Inspirational Hits from MLB’s Best, and read it. Then he found my email address and sent me a note. I was touched because I felt like I had made a difference in his life, and that is an amazing feeling.

Just like there are causes for discouragement, there are ways to overcome:

• Rest: Take a break and make sure you get enough sleep. This is a priority for me.

• Regroup: Mix up your daily routine now and then. Throw the devil off course.

• Remember: You can ask God or your friends for help. I try to do things on my own, and I must go back to the basics.

• Refuse: Turn away from negative thoughts and the things that drag you down.

The Ohio conference encouraged prospective authors and writers and provided them with the necessary information they need to begin or continue their journey – and I was part of that.

But at the same time, it gave me the lift I needed.

That’s what writing does for me. It’s my therapy. I depend on the prayers and support from my friends and followers.

I am susceptible to these feelings like everyone else. I don’t like it, but I deal with it in my own unique way.

Last weekend’s conference gave me the inspiration I needed to continue this journey. I was re-energized by networking with new friends who told me that I inspired them.

Wherefore comfort yourselves together, and edify one another, even also ye do. (I Thessalonians 5: 11)

Do you fight discouragement? How do you respond? Where do you find encouragement?

If you have never attended a Christian Writers Conference, I would encourage you to find one and go. The next Serious Writer conference will be the North Carolina Christian Writers Conference on March 5-7, 2020, in Liberty, NC.

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Del-Duduit-1.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville. You can reach him through his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville. You can reach him through his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit.