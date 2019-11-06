This is the “Home of the Brave”

How far have we fallen? How much have we forgotten?

Nearly 20 years have gone by since the tragedies of 9/11/2001.

The only good that came out of those attacks on our land was the patriotism that was awakened.

It seemed like within hours on that dreadful day in September, we became “One Nation Under God” again.

People took pride in America and dared anyone to come against us.

President Bush rallied the nation and took the fight to the enemy — and won.

But slowly over time, people have forgotten. Our guard has dropped.

Has-been athletes took it upon themselves to kneel during the National Anthem in protest to a nation that afforded them the right to make millions.

Most recently, a self-proclaimed “King” on the hardwood floor went to the bench during the playing of our sacred National Anthem.

And just last week, the New York Times ran a piece that said, “airing the national anthem on TV could trigger viewers who hear ‘political overtones.’”

After 9/11, most broadcast television stations and many radio stations aired the playing of the National Anthem daily at noon for a number of months.

It was refreshing. For two minutes a day, all was right in the world. The United States was “United.”

But a reporter from the “newspaper of record” wrote last week that the airing of the anthem could be a dividing line for some Americans.

Hmm. Perhaps she should replace “American” with “traitors.”

What Americans have a problem with the National Anthem? How is it divisive?

The poem doesn’t divide, it unifies.

Maybe I’m missing something. Let’s take a look at the first stanza, the one which is sung proudly prior to thousands of sporting events each year.

Oh, say can you see by the dawn’s early light

What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming?

Whose broad stripes and bright stars thru the perilous fight,

O’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.

Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

(There are several more verses to the beautiful poem)

Francis Scott Key was inspired to write these words moments after he saw the flag waving in the midst of the morning dew after the battle of Fort McHenry on September 14, 1814.

The British bombarded the fort during the War of 1812, and he thought the Americans had been defeated.

But somehow, at daybreak, he saw the Red, White and Blue waving among the smoke and the aftermath of battle. We had won.

He thanked God that “our flag was still there.”

I don’t know how we have drifted so far as a nation to try to use the Star-Spangled Banner as a political tool. I guess it’s all the left has left to use.

“The decision to revive the anthem tradition comes at a time when overt allegiance to ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ has become one of the lines that separate blue and red America,” the Times reporter wrote.

I don’t know the reporter’s background, but it’s obvious she is not appreciative of the history of this land or what this nation has faced to become free. She has been brainwashed and is misguided.

Once I read and re-read the poem, I still cannot find why the New York Times feels it is divisive.

Perhaps it’s the part about “land of the free and home of the brave” they find offensive.

I can’t figure it out nor comprehend how someone who is a professional journalist can have these unpatriotic and un-American thoughts.

Each day I wake up and hope that the liberal media will become fair and objective. Then I read this. Not going to happen.

We need to go back to simpler times when newspapers, radio, and television programs honored the very nation that provides them the right to perform their tasks and exercise free speech.

They should thank the men and women of the military for paying the ultimate sacrifice so they can print and report the truth – or whatever they believe is the truth.

But they have drifted far from the shores of Iwo Jima. They have lost sight of why this nation is the greatest on earth.

Author Tim Young said on Fox News that the mainstream media doesn’t like the anthem, and they don’t want Americans to like it either.

I agree with his opinion.

There is nothing wrong with the National Anthem.

There is nothing wrong with the Pledge of Allegiance.

There is nothing wrong with singing “God Bless America” during a Yankees game.

There is, however, something wrong with our culture and the New York Times.

The media claims the National Anthem is divisive. It’s the same outlet that describes President Trump as a criminal. They have lost their way and are leading the blind down a road to socialism and disdain.

Our president, in my opinion, is pro-America, pro-Israel, pro-life and pro-military. We need more people with these attributes. The media can’t stand him or his policies because America is winning.

The Anthem represents freedom and represents our way of life. The New York Times is apparently against that.

I think I’ll put the paper from New York under some wood this weekend and light a fire in my fire pit to roast some S’mores. That’s the best way to use the “newspaper of record.”

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Del-Duduit.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville. You can reach him through his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville. You can reach him through his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit.