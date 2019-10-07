The “Purple Fingernail” Pledge

From October 1-31, I will display my purple fingernails (one painted nail on each ring finger) to show support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The idea is simple: by painting your ring fingernail purple, you are showing the world your pledge to help spread awareness of domestic violence. #PutTheNailInIt inspires everyday individuals to do their part to end domestic violence, opening up more conversations about prevention of domestic violence.

Musician and Ink Master Host Dave Navarro stated that his mother was killed by her “violent ex.” And he’s sporting a purple fingernail. View all the celebrities who took the #PutTheNailinIt vow on the website. www.putthenailinit.com.

I’m remembering Nicole Brown Simpson. She was married to former NFL star O.J. Simpson, who was charged with murdering her and a friend at her L.A. home on June 12, 1994. After the televised circus trial, he was acquitted. But “not guilty” does not mean “innocent.”

Ray Rice. Rice was suspended for two games in 2014 after he was charged with third-degree aggravated assault for hitting his fiancée in an elevator. The shocking video showed he knocked her unconscious and dragged her out of the elevator. The Baltimore Ravens released the three-time Pro Bowl player and the league suspended him indefinitely.

Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games in August 2017 after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his girlfriend at the time.

USA Today reporters conducted background checks on 700 coaches listed on NFL team websites during the 2018-19 season. Next, they obtained and reviewed public records for alleged violent incidents. Read the results in the 2019 article. www.usatoday.com.

Courtney Smith’s story includes her abusive husband that worked under Coach Urban Meyer. In 2018, Meyer fired Zach Smith from the Ohio State football coaching team.

Major League Baseball and the NBA followed suit and adopted policies addressing domestic, sexual and child abuse.

“Major League Baseball has investigated 11 cases since 2016, issuing punishment in nine of them. The longest suspension came in 2018, when MLB handed down 100 games to San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jose Torres. Torres, who later pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault for an incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, was released by the Padres,” according to a 2019 article in the Los Angeles Times.

In 2016, police arrested Paul Qui, a Top Chef winner, after his girlfriend said he kept her and her son from leaving the couple’s apartment by pushing her and throwing her into walls and furniture, according to a 2018 article in The Dallas Morning News.

Domestic violence crosses all boundaries of age, race, ethnicity, culture, religion, economic background, physical ability, educational level, employment type, societal status, rural or metropolitan, and sexual orientation. Celebrity or ordinary.

October is the annual month for awareness of domestic violence. So let me see your purple!

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Melissa-Martin-2.jpg

By Melissa Martin

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Scioto County. She can be reached at melissamartincounselor@live.com

