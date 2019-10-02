Impeachment will backfire

I once posed a question to baseball legend Pete Rose years ago when we sat down for lunch in Cincinnati.

“What was it like playing for the Big Red Machine?” I asked. His confident answer did not surprise me. He said it was fun going to the ballpark knowing he was going to win because that’s how good the Cincinnati Reds were in the 1970s.

That positive outlook can inspire a team to win, and it can demoralize the opponent.

Such is the case with the Democrats and liberal socialists as they step up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and no one on base.

On the mound is a hard-throwing President Trump.

They have no slugger prepared to hit. They can only glaze the bat with pine tar and pretend to have a chance. They swing hard and continue to miss the ball. They are misguiding the voters and American people, the same ones they are attempting to rally.

The antics of an impeachment inquiry is their last act of desperation.

They know they cannot win a legitimate election, so they are concocting a reason to brainwash the American people into believing Trump has committed a crime and should be removed from office. This is during the most productive economic boom I’ve ever seen.

American pride is back, the military is being restored, and more people are earning paychecks.

Democrats can’t stand it when natural born citizens of the United States don’t need to depend on the government for survival.

Two years of investigations into Russia collusion came up empty. A fabricated story from an adult actress inspired by leftists did not stick. Going after his judicial appointments did not work and refusing to help build a wall to protect the United States has backfired.

What’s left?

Why not impeach a man because you don’t like him and his America-first policies?

In my opinion, if the left goes ahead and plows through the mud and foams at the mouth of the thought of an impeachment inquiry, they will ensure President Trump’s re-election next year. So please proceed.

But this is not what the Democrats think. They believe that Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the smoking gun they’ve been searching for to make their evil dreams come true.

Wait, I thought the Russia probe was going to satisfy their lustful hatred and toss Trump out from office.

Backfire.

Remember how Michael Cohen’s testimony was supposed to sink Trump? Didn’t happen. Instead, the president’s former lawyer is in prison for lying under oath and tax evasion.

Backfire.

Stormy Daniels’s lucid testimony had Trump right where the left wanted him. It didn’t work as her attorney faces jail time she continues to be a disgrace.

Backfire.

When President Clinton was impeached by the United State House of Representatives in December 1998, Republicans paid the price at the ballot box the next year.

This happened when there was convincing evidence of perjury and obstruction of justice when he lied under oath about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

He was guilty. There was proof.

But the Senate did not convict, and he remained in office.

The country could not tolerate such actions against a sitting president, even when there was overwhelming and convicting evidence. It backfired on the GOP and they lost seats the next year.

This will be Déjà vu.

The left cannot see straight right now, and history has not taught them any lessons.

There are more vital issues to consider in this nation than to try to toss a man out of office who was chosen by the people to do his job. And he has accomplished more than I could have ever imagined, and I voted for him.

One scheme in politics is to play dirty when you are behind. This tells it all because the liberal socialists see the handwriting on the wall.

President Trump is on the mound ready to fire the fast ball on the inside corner and brush back the hitter.

All 26 batters have been mowed down, and one is left to face him in the batter’s box.

Pete Rose said it was fun to go to the park knowing you are going to win.

President Trump must have that same feeling if the desperate impeachment inquiry begins. He’s going to win, again.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

