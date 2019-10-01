Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2019

In 2019, Ebony Clare was shot and killed in South Carolina. Her husband, Romaine Clare was arrested. www.abcnews4.com.

Brandon Clark, 21, allegedly killed 17-year-old Bianca Devins, then posted photos of her body on the gaming site Discord, according to a 2019 article in USA Today.

A man who had a history of domestic violence with his live-in girlfriend allegedly killed her and her three young children, including an infant, at a Georgia apartment complex where they lived, according to a 2019 article at www.apnews.com.

The above alleged murders happened in 2019 in the USA—not a Third World country. So here we are again. Year after year after year, women are being killed by intimate partners. But we cannot give up.

What about the children? Another 2019 article in USA Today pointed out, “New research is giving scientists more insight into the far-reaching and long-lasting harms of domestic violence to the children who grow up around it – including a startling finding: Witnessing abuse carries the same risk of harm to children’s mental health and learning as being abused directly.”

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country. Since the Violence Against Women Act passed in 1994, the U.S. has come a long way. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a non-profit organization established in 1996 as a component of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

“The term “domestic violence” includes felony or misdemeanor crimes of violence committed by a current or former spouse or intimate partner of the victim, by a person with whom the victim shares a child in common, by a person who is cohabitating with or has cohabitated with the victim as a spouse or intimate partner, by a person similarly situated to a spouse of the victim under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction receiving grant monies, or by any other person against an adult or youth victim who is protected from that person’s acts under the domestic or family violence laws of the jurisdiction,” as defined by the United States Department of Justice. Visit www.justice.gov. The Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) provides federal leadership.

For more than 20 years, the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence (NRCDV) has been a comprehensive source of information for those wanting to educate themselves and help others on the many issues related to domestic violence. www.nrcdv.org.

Presidential Proclamation on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, 2019: NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 2019 as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. I call upon all Americans to stand firm in condemning domestic violence and supporting survivors of these crimes in finding the safety and recovery they need. I also call upon all Americans to support, recognize, and trust in the efforts of law enforcement and public health and social services providers to hold offenders accountable, protect victims of crime and their communities, and prevent future violence. www.whitehouse.gov.

“The ruin of a nation begins in the homes of its people.”— Ghanaian proverb.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/10/web1_Melissa-Martin.jpg