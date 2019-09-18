NY Times hits another new lows

You know you’ve hit rock bottom when CNN calls out your newspaper for lying about a false attack on a conservative Supreme Court Justice.

The New York Times is licking its wounds after it botched a story it published this weekend about more allegations of sexual misconduct aimed at Brett Kavanaugh.

The unwarranted attack on Kavanaugh’s reputation was published without verification and is another desperate attempt from the left to divert the minds of Americans away from the fact that President Donald Trump is winning.

The “alleged victim” debunked the piece once it was published and denied any misconduct happened.

The left is foaming at the mouth and fears the departure of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from the bench will leave another vacancy. They cannot imagine another Trump appointee to the bench.

They are hysterical and in panic mode because they cannot go after the President’s record after his first three years in office.

Let’s recap a few highlights: (according to radio host Mark Simone)

· Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth exceeded 3 percent over the last four quarters.

· More than 5 million jobs have been created since President Trump’s election, and the unemployment rate remains below 4 percent. This is the eighth time this year that the unemployment rate has been below 4 percent, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

· The unemployment rate for African Americans dropped to 5.9 percent, which is the lowest rate on record.

· Asian and Hispanic-American unemployment rates have reached record lows this year.

· Initial weekly jobless claims have hit a 50-year low.

· Job openings outnumber the unemployed for the first time.

· President Trump launched an Initiative to Stop Opioid Abuse and Reduce Drug Supply and Demand, introducing new measures to confront the driving forces behind this crisis.

· The President signed the landmark SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, the largest and most comprehensive legislative package addressing a single drug crisis in history.

· He helped secure a record $6 billion in funding to fight the opioid epidemic.

· President Trump released an immigration framework that would fix our broken immigration system through merit-based reform and provide the resources needed to secure our border.

· President Trump secured funding to begin building the wall, and construction has started in areas along the southern border.

· President Trump deployed the military to assist in securing the southern border.

· President Trump ended the massive defense cuts of the past administration and secured historic investments to rebuild our military.

· President Trump signed legislation providing $700 billion for defense in FY 2018 and $716 billion in FY 2019.

· President Trump is supporting America’s men and women in uniform, securing the largest military pay raise in nearly a decade.

· And on, and on, and on. America is winning!!

Those are only a small percentage of what he has done. Since the last administration, American pride is the most impressive thing I see that is on the rise.

The United States no longer apologizes for being the world leader.

Those on the left cannot go after Trump’s record so they must resort to distortions, lies, and persona attacks.

I wish someone would tell the New York Times that the country is doing better than it has done in decades.

Will someone please tell Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-New York), who is determined to bring an impeachment vote to the floor of the House of Representatives, that the United States is thriving under this president?

Will someone please communicate to Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) that the American people have a constitutional right guaranteed in the second amendment to defend themselves?

Will someone please announce to voters in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) hates Israel, our strongest ally?

Will someone inform Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) that the United States is a Republic that loves its freedom and independence and will not bow down to socialism?

And will someone please, please, please tell AOC to just shut up?

The left has no argument against the President so they must call an audible at the line of scrimmage to divert the attention to distract the American voter.

This latest attempt to smear Kavanaugh has fallen flat and backfired.

Legal citizens of this nation are growing tired of the juvenile and radical misleading antics.

The distorted piece aimed to discredit Kavanaugh was called a “blunder” by liberal-backing CNN. Now that’s bad.

I believe the left doesn’t so much hate the President as they hate the fact that his policies are making the country great again. They had envisioned a society dependent on government, such was the case with President Obama. That plan has unraveled.

President Trump roared into office and has placed his focus on supporting the military, patriotism and God, all things that many on the left cannot stomach.

Any CEO of a private company would have received a fat bonus by now for achieving the list of goals Trump has accomplished. But sadly, the left is determined to fire him for doing his job better than any of them could ever hope to do.

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

