September is National Suicide Prevention Month

The American Association of Suicidology makes available a summary of national suicide statistics as soon as they become available from the National Center for Health Statistics.

According to 2017 data, an average of one person every 11 minutes killed themselves (1 male every 14 minutes, 1 female every 51 minutes). www.suicidology.org.

All month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite to promote suicide prevention awareness. www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

“Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition,” according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). www.nami.org.

Youth Suicide

Young people are experiencing the emotional pain of hopelessness and helplessness. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth aged 10-19 years in the U.S. That statistic is alarming to me.

The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) is dedicated to the prevention of the “Silent Epidemic” of youth suicide through educational and awareness programs that equip young people, educators/youth workers and parents with the tools and resources to help identify and assist at-risk youth.

Jason’s father wrote the following on the website: “Jason was my youngest son. He was an average 16-year old. He got mostly B’s on his report card, and he loved sports. Especially football. He was active in his youth group and he had a lot of friends. Jason was the one who was always up for going places and trying new things. From all appearances…my son loved life. But on July 16th in 1997, everything changed. My son, Jason became a statistic of the “Silent Epidemic” of youth suicide. In trying to come to terms with what happened, I began researching youth suicide. The statistics are very alarming. Did you know that on average, over 100 young people this week will become victims of youth suicide?” www.jasonfoundation.com.

Suicide in the Military

According to a 2019 report by the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, 325 active-duty members died by suicide in 2018: 139 active-duty soldiers, 68 sailors, 60 airmen and 58 Marines. www.military.com.

A 2019 article in Stars and Stripes reported that 78 airmen, spread across the entire Air Force, has died by suicide in 2019. And the year is not over.

This month the Marine Corps will highlight prevention efforts, promote resources and support services, and engage Marines and families in an awareness campaign that will promote community connectedness and belonging. www.usmc-mccs.org

If you are a Veteran in crisis — or you’re concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

Suicide and Ethnicity

Suicide prevention is a high priority for people working to promote wellness and reduce health disparities affecting American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN). Drawing on strengths within Native traditions, community leaders and experts are developing models that are culturally based to promote mental health and prevent suicide for future generations. www.sprc.org.

Suicide in Ohio

There were 15,246 suicide deaths in Ohio over a 10-year span (2008 to 2017), for an average annual rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people, according to a 2019 article in The Columbus Dispatch.

Rates also increased 80 percent among children 14 and younger and 57 percent for Ohioans 60 and older, according to The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health. The Alliance is a statewide collaboration of academic institutions, service providers and public policy leaders to improve the health of all Ohioans. The Alliance was created by Ohio University and the University of Toledo in 2017.

Resources

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 or by texting “START” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

Resources in Ohio

“Because kids don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves, we don’t know what they might be going through.” That’s why Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus launched On Our Sleeves to build a community of support for children living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research. For more information about children’s mental health and to help break the silence and stigma around mental illness, visit www.nationwidechildrens.org.

The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF) uses the public health model to prevent suicide across the state. The mission of OSPF is to act as a catalyst and steward of statewide suicide prevention efforts by supporting community-based efforts to reduce stigma, promote education and awareness about suicide prevention, and increase resources and programs to reduce the risk of lives lost to suicide. www.ohiospf.org.

