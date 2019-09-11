Bravo Drew Brees

“So I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”

It started out as a simple message from Drew Brees, NFL superstar quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, who was encouraging students across America to follow their First Amendment right to free speech and publicly express their faith.

But it didn’t take long for critics to pounce and try to shove their anti-American, anti-God agenda down everyone’s throats. The left preaches tolerance but does not practice it at all.

Brees filmed a brief video for Focus on the Family describing how important his faith is to him, and he quoted his favorite Bible verse:

For we walk by faith, not by sight. (2 Corinthians 5: 7 KJV)

Sounds inspirational and encouraging, right? Not so fast. LGBT activists came out swinging because he worked in conjunction with the Christian group that does amazing work across the country to try to keep marriages together and prevent families from breaking apart. I’ve been honored to have had some articles published in their magazines. His former teammate, Benjamin Watson, came out to provide public support on Monday:

“It’s a shame in this country right now if you adhere to certain biblical beliefs, that we all have a right to choose what religions were adhere to, you’re labeled as ‘anti,’” he said. “What Focus on the Family does is upholds marriage, which family is the basic building block of society. They uphold those things and they’re labeled anti by other people. And there’s an agenda there and that’s what really upset me about the whole thing.”

I’ve had the honor to interview Benjamin twice and hope to again when New England comes to Cincinnati.

Drew had to “go on the record” on Twitter to set things straight because the left-wing socialists were distorting what he said, and the Fake News was lapping it up.

“Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for,” he tweeted along with a video. “Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day.”

Hmm.

Love, respect and accept all.

Those words do not exist in the minds of the radical liberal left. They have allowed themselves in the name of power to be taken over by the forces of evil. There, I said it.

They have inserted the following into their motto:

“Hate, destroy, and accept no one who has a different opinion.” There is no room for tolerance.

I suppose if Drew would have dishonored the American flag (like some washed up players have done) or refused to attend an invitation to the White House, he would have been applauded.

The left-wing socialists cannot stand the thought of anyone honoring the Lord Jesus Christ or encouraging anyone to read the Bible.

This new division from the left has shown its true colors.

It is anti-God, and anti-American.

I had the chance to speak briefly with Drew last year in Cincinnati. He was polite and courteous after his Saints thumped the Bengals.

We didn’t have a lengthy dialogue, but we did say a few words to each other in the locker room and fist pumped.

The tide is beginning to turn and I’m excited. I am beginning to see the “right” stand up and defend American values and defend God.

We have been pushed too far too long by those who have destroyed one political party and have their fangs out to chew up the rest. It will not happen.

I still am having a tough time justifying why an American athlete who taped a video of encouragement must “set the record straight.” His words were clear to me. Even if you don’t agree with his statement, he has the right to say those words.

He should be allowed to exercise his First Amendment right without fear of retaliation or abuse.

I believe the far-out leftist radicals must resort to these tactics because they feel the shift in the loss of power and must use intimidation and thuggery.

It’s exciting to see people of faith stand up for themselves and not let anyone push them around.

I was also encouraged that Drew did not back down or apologize.

I hope to see more recognizable names in the athletic world speak up and encourage school children to take their Bibles to school and uplift the family tradition. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

The left was successful in removing God from our educational system a few decades ago.

But I believe there is a movement beginning to allow His presence back into the education system. The Governor of Louisiana, a true Democrat (rare today) and not a liberal socialist, ordered public schools in his state to display “In God We Trust” in all schools across the state.

Bravo!

A Democrat with guts.

And bravo to Drew Brees! A Christian athlete with guts.

I think we will start to see more of this behavior because the leftist socialist liberals have pushed too hard.

Christians need to take a lesson from these two men who govern and play in Louisiana. Let’s take our country back!

This is the best way to drive the liberal socialists out of your way. When you smile, encourage others, have a positive attitude, honor America and trust in your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, you send them into hysterics. They don’t understand happiness.

It’s like garlic to a vampire. Keep it up!

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

