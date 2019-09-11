Move through Mondays

What’s your Monday morning like? Moody. Mopey. Mundane. Do you sing the Monday blues?

Many famous bands have maligned or magnified Monday through song, from Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas & The Papas, to the Carpenters. “Every other day of the week is fine, yeah / But whenever Monday comes you can find me cryin’ all of the time.” Oldsters, do you remember “Monday Monday?” I do. “Maniac Monday” by The Bangles describes the first day of the week as chaotic. I can relate. “It’s just another manic Monday / Wish it were Sunday / Because that’s my fun day / My I-don’t-have-to-run day.”

Do you get Sunday night dread? Eighty percent of professionals reported they’ve felt “Sunday Scaries” due to the work week ahead, a 2018 LinkedIn Survey found. A survey of 1,000 professionals in the U.S. revealed what makes them feel down and distressed on Sundays: workload worry, balancing work and personal life, unfinished tasks from the prior week, the work commute.

Dear Monday: Go away and come back on Friday. If we voted and got rid of Mondays, would we hate on Tuesdays? Probably.

Are Monday-haters overworked, overwhelmed, or over the hill? Are Monday-haters party people, pooped-out persons, or panicked peeps? Would Monday-haters rather play than produce?

Individuals diagnosed with Anxiety Disorder anticipate problems on Monday. They may fear a bullying boss, conflict with coworkers, or grapevine gossip. Some workplace environments are toxic. But its not Monday’s fault.

Corralling the kids and the dog on Monday morning after a weekend of fun and freedom may frazzle and frustrate parents. Does your family experience Monday morning meltdowns? A battle for the bathroom. A hectic hunt for homework. A scramble for both shoes.

What makes a melancholy Monday? No coffee in the container—and no creamer. No clean underwear. A pile of dog doody on the carpet. A sink of dirty dishes. Someone ate the last doughnut. Lint and dog-hair on black pants. Fifty socks without a single match. A gas tank on empty.

How do I cope with maniac Mondays? A cinnamon vanilla bagel and a hazelnut coffee. Wait—that’s how I cope with Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. I stash extra lint-rollers around the house to get rid of dog-hair. I hide the last doughnut on Sunday night.

Humans are biased by their own beliefs. If we expect Mondays to be lousy—they will be lousy. Show poor Monday some love.

Dear Monday: I’m sorry for hating on you. You are brave for being the first day of the week.

