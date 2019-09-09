Visit to Portsmouth was impressive

Wow!! I just returned home from my visit to Portsmouth for the 50th Reunion of PHS Class of 1969. I have not been back since 2009 and to say I am impressed is an understatement. Maybe Portsmouth should be renamed Resurrection or Phoenix. I have never, even in the 1950’s and 1960’s, seen the place look so good. I took my wife on a tour of the town and covered almost every neighborhood and could only count a handful of houses that were boarded-up or seriously in need of paint. The public housing looked especially good. My wife and I drive for Meals on Wheels and even the poorest apartments look better than those of some of our clients in Texas. I did not see graffiti or others signs of vandalism. Very few lawns needed mowing. In short, the community pride is showing greatly. The beautiful murals on the floodwall and the university and the public school complex are outstanding evidence of a people who care. I am proud to say I am from Portsmouth.

H. Michael Lewis, MD Arlington, Texas