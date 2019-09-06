There’s an APP for that

For me, car time equals radio time and since I am a confessed talk radio aficionado, I am often introduced to very interesting and amusing topics. For example, last week’s offering which included a call-in segment about the plethora of available apps for I Phones. I gotta tell ya, I had no idea there were so many! And it’s not just the number of apps out there, “over 140,000 for Apple users alone by the way,” it’s the selection that’s mind-boggling! There are gaming apps, practical apps, travel apps, social media apps, sports apps, entertainment apps, and there are even apps for finding apps!!!

Here are a few that caught my eye. There is SimStapler, which is a free I Phone app that makes you feel like you’re actually stapling something! Can you say, too much time on your hands? Or how about The Girl Scout Cookie Locator app to find Girl Scout Cookies available in your area. Who needs cookies that badly? Lastly, I’ll mention the Aging-booth app. Want to know what will you look like when you’re old? And what about your friends? Find out with Aging-Booth… or not!

Allow me to mention that when it comes to life, there is an app for that as well; it’s called the Bible. Let’s look for a moment at how the Bible applies to life. Psalms 119 records the importance of the scriptures to us, “I gain understanding from your precepts; therefore, I hate every wrong path. Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path. I have taken an oath and confirmed it, that I will follow your righteous laws.” Just as with anything, I phones included, you need to know something about them before you can use them correctly. You can’t just quote the Bible indiscriminately.

I remember the story of two lawyers during a trial. One thought he would make a great impression on the jury by quoting from the Bible. So, he said concerning his opponent’s client, “We have it on the highest authority that it has been said, ‘All that a man has will he give for his skin.’” But the other lawyer knew the Bible better. He said, “I am very much impressed by the fact that my distinguished colleague here regards as the highest authority the one who said, ‘All that a man has will he give for his skin.’ You will find that this saying comes from the Book of Job, and the one who utters it is the devil. And that is whom he regards as the highest authority!” Yes, we need the Bible applied to our lives, but applied correctly!

An unknown writer said, “This Book is the mind of God, the state of man, the way of salvation, the doom of sinners, and the happiness of believers. Its doctrines are holy, its precepts are binding; its histories are true, and its decisions are immutable. Read it to be wise, believe it to be safe, practice it to be holy. It contains light to direct you, food to support you, and comfort to cheer you. It is the traveler’s map, the pilgrim’s staff, the pilot’s compass, the soldier’s sword, and the Christian’s character. Here paradise is restored, heaven opened, and the gates of hell disclosed. Christ is its grand subject, our good its design, and the glory of God its end. It should fill the memory, rule the heart, and guide the feet. Read it slowly, frequently, prayerfully. It is a mine of wealth, a paradise of glory, and a river of pleasure. Follow its precepts and it will lead you to Calvary, to the empty tomb, to a resurrected life in Christ; yes, to glory itself, for eternity.”

Do you need instruction for life? An app that helps you truly live the life God has created you to experience? Listen to what the scriptures teach us. Solomon wrote in the book of Proverbs, “Apply thine heart unto instruction, and thine ears to the words of knowledge.”

Thomas Jefferson, signer of the Declaration of Independence, Governor of Virginia, Third President of the United States said, “The practice of morality being necessary for the well-being of society, He [God] has taken care to impress its precepts so indelibly on our hearts that they shall not be effaced by the subtleties of our brain. We all agree in the obligation of the moral principles of Jesus and nowhere will they be found delivered in greater purity than in His discourses.”

The Rev. John Witherspoon, signer of the Declaration of independence, ratifier of the U.S. Constitution, President of Princeton University; wrote, “He is the best friend to American liberty who is the most sincere and active in promoting true and undefiled religion, and who sets himself with the greatest firmness to bear down profanity and immorality of every kind.” Evangelist of years gone by, Gipsy Smith told of a man who said he had received no inspiration from the Bible although he had “gone through it several times.” “Let it go through you once,” replied Smith, “then you will tell a different story!” Yeah, there’s an app for that!

Tim Throckmorton

Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council in Washington

