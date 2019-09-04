Humans are not born racist

White men with guns killing innocent human beings because of hatred fueled by fear. What do they fear? Loss of power and privilege. Loss of life and liberty. Loss of being top dog. Fear of being treated like they want minorities to be treated.

After 22 people were killed in El Paso, Texas by a white supremacist, President Trump announced in a speech “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated.” Finally, Trump is publicly condemning white nationalism.

“Nobody’s born racist; we all found it,” stated Christian Picciolini in a 2019 interview for The Atlantic. Picciolini, a former violent extremist, joined a neo-Nazi movement 30 years ago. “Picciolini now runs a global network, the Free Radicals Project, where former extremists like him provide counseling to others trying to leave extremist movements. He spoke with us yesterday morning about the mainstreaming of white nationalism, what it takes to de-radicalize far-right extremists, and why the problem is metastasizing.”

Jewish humans, Hispanic humans, and Black humans are created in the image of God—a colorless God. A God who came to earth in the form of a Jewish man and a Jewish nation with Jewish women and Jewish children. White nationalists who hate a group of humans because of race or religion are anti-God. They do not serve the God of the Bible that I know. They serve their own made-up deity of prejudice and pride; hatred and fear; violence and murder. The Apostle Paul hunted and killed Christians before he encountered God on the Damascus Road. Then he joined them, lived with them, and loved them.

Haters feed off of other haters. So white supremacists (white cowards) gather in groups for false courage—the mob mentality. Scared boys hiding behind Madison Grant and his 1916 book of fear called The Passing of the Great Race. Purposeless people hiding behind Hitler’s evil. Deranged humans hiding behind guns. Richard Spencer is an attention-seeking narcissist with a seared conscience—a leader of morally-bankrupt cowards. White humans are not superior to humans of non-white skin colors.

I challenge each member of the the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) to mail DNA samples to 23andMe and find out where their ancestors came from throughout history.

Hate in Ohio

In 2017, Ben Glassman, US Attorney for Ohio’s southern district spoke out against the racist violence in Charlottesville, Va.

In 2018, 36 hate groups were tracked in Ohio, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

“Ohio law broadly defines hate crimes as criminal acts motivated by prejudice or intolerance and directed toward a member of a gender, racial, religious or social group. Ohio law does not, however, consider hate crimes as stand-alone offenses. Rather, they are considered as factors in determining penalties or sentences for other crimes. The only Ohio statute that speaks directly to hate crimes is the “ethnic intimidation” provision under the Ohio Revised Code, which prohibits commission of the misdemeanor crimes of aggravated menacing, menacing, criminal damaging, criminal mischief and some types of telephone harassment, when done “by reason of” the race, color, religion or national origin of another person or group of persons. The statute does not currently include any specific reference to crimes motivated by prejudice or intolerance with respect to sexual orientation or gender identification,” according to a 2019 article on the Ohio Bar Association website.

Hate in America

The SPLC, a U.S. non-profit organization monitors domestic hate groups. There are currently 1,020 hate groups operating in the United States.

“Talk is cheap. People are dead. If Donald Trump is serious about defeating white supremacy after Dayton and El Paso, it will take more than a speech.” 2019, USA Today.

