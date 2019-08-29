Ohio, home of veggies and fruits

Food Festivals in Ohio are tangy and tasty—a hardy party. A limbo for the lips. A trip down taste bud lane. A dance mambo for the mouth. A polka for the palette. A samba for the stomach.

Reynoldsburg shows off the saucy Tomato Festival. Pizza would be lonely if not for tomato sauce.

Obetz offers the Zucchini Festival. Does a slice of Zucchini bread substitute as a veggie serving? To me it does.

The PawPaw Festival held near Athens is sweet and mushy. The 21st Annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival will be held Sept. 13-15. Southern Ohio is home to some of the largest and best tasting wild pawpaw patches on the planet. The pawpaw is super nutritious and historically significant.

Ohio loves pumpkins! The Pumpkin Show in Circleville sells around 23,000 pumpkin pies. Shazam! The Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival turns 50 years old in 2019. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is 56 years old. Operation Pumpkin is held in historic downtown Hamilton.

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival pops with corny foods. So does Fairborn. And pop-pop-pop at the Marion Popcorn Festival.

Apples rule. The Jackson Apple Festival, The Johnny Appleseed Festival in Lisbon, The Apple Fest in Dayton. The Oak Harbor Apple Festival is 41 years old. See Ohio’s Apple Orchards at www.ohioapples.com. Why doesn’t a food company make apple ice-cream?

The Troy Strawberry Festival is juicy and seedy. Sign me up for several jars of Strawberry salsa. Or drop me off at a strawberry patch at dawn and pick me up at dusk.

Food and agriculture is the Buckeye State’s number one industry. Created in 1993, Ohio Proud is the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s marketing program that identifies and promotes food and agriculture that are made in Ohio and grown in Ohio. Visit www.ohioproud.org.

Let’s show support and celebrate Ohio’s veggies and fruits.

By Melissa Martin

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Scioto County.

