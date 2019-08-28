Do you pledge allegiance?

This is not a doom-and-gloom post, though it might seem like one when you peruse it for the first time.

Over the past few years, I have posted a plethora of patriotic blogs and have established my love of God, family and country without apology.

I am proud to be an American and believe the Lord has blessed this great nation, despite some intentional foolishness from many on the left.

I respect a difference of opinion because not everyone can be right, like I am most of the time. But I appreciate people who can hold their own views and explain to me why they have been misguided.

But what I cannot comprehend is how some ignorant people can be placed in positions of authority who have absolutely no clue in life. Who votes for ilk like AOC and the other three stooges?

A different interpretation can lead to a unique approach and provide a solution. Right?

Wrong. Here are a few examples where I believe unpatriotic citizens have infiltrated our government, even at the lowest levels.

I’ll begin in California (no surprise because this is where illegal invaders are welcomed more than natural born citizens.)

A city “lawmaker” wants to see the Pledge of Allegiance eradicated from Arcata City Council meetings.

Paul Pitino told a newspaper in August that he would love to see the pledge tossed out like the garbage. In 2018, the same socialist-left-winger led the charge when the council removed a statue of President William McKinley because he said McKinley was a racist.

He espoused the pledge to our flag has no place in council meetings in the Golden State.

My hope and prayer is for California to be released from the United States where it can form its own country and live in the crime-infested filth it has invited and welcomed with outstretched and needle-marked arms. (A side note, all my friends who live there can come to Ohio — we have room.)

Hey Paul – this is for you. I’d ask that he place his hand over his heart, but odds are he doesn’t have one.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

In Indiana, the heartland of America, a member of the South Shore Convention and Visitor’s Authority refused to recite the pledge because it has “white nationalist origins.”

Raymundo Garcia told a local newspaper that the pledge is filled with hypocrisy and originated from people who were racists.

Where do these people come from? Who votes or appoints people like this, who obviously didn’t learn anything in history classes? Why they are celebrated and lifted up in society as heroes for their bravery leaves me shaking my head.

The only brave people I think of are the men and women who died so nitwits like Raymundo can exercise his first amendment rights.

I wonder if Raymundo would go into battle for my right to cite the Pledge of Allegiance. I think not.

Hey Raymundo; this is for you.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Let’s go down south to Florida where a teacher was suspended from his classroom because he scolded students when they refused to stand for the pledge.

Daniel Goodman was removed from his classroom because he had the guts to stand up to punks who have no idea why they enjoy freedom.

The teacher was reprimanded for trying to teach patriotism and pride in America to selfish and uninformed brats.

I wonder how the students would react if they were on a battlefield defending this nation. Better yet, ship them to California where they will fit in just fine.

Hey kids, this is for you (if you can read.)

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

We are inundated daily with Fake News that glorifies people who stand up against America and its bold and diverse history.

People who spew hatred and demonize the United States earn the top-of-the-fold headline or are given unlimited time on the nightly news.

On the other hand, real heroes and Americans are ridiculed or scoffed at by the left.

I firmly believe that people who have a real hatred for this country have infiltrated influential positions in society.

The scheme has taken a long time, but it’s near completion.

Un-Americans are now inside our House of Representatives and all throughout our media and school systems. Over the past four or five years, they have even slithered into the most sacred of all arenas, the sports world.

The NFL took a beating in the ratings the past two years because high-priced athletes thought it was cool to take a knee in protest instead of showing respect for the USA.

I believe that real Americans have awakened and are ready to take a stand.

We have had enough.

American pride is about to rise and kick some un-patriotic butt.

Hey – I can say that because Sleepy Joe said he would like to punch President Trump in the mouth. I’ll claim the famous left double-standard for me this one time.

The flag will be honored and revered—not for the cloth but for the symbolism.

President Ronald Reagan said this:

“In honoring our flag, we honor the American men and women who have courageously fought and died for it over the last 200 years—patriots who set an ideal above any consideration of self and who suffered for it the greatest hardships. Our flag flies free today because of their sacrifice.”

That’s why we say the Pledge of Allegiance. Not for country-hating council members, or convention and visitor authority members, or even liberal school board members.

We say it because this nation is great because it stands for freedom.

And freedom gives attention-seeking bigots the right to speak their minds too – even if they cannot see their own hypocrisy. That’s why I’m here.

America is great, because the majority still honors God and supports Israel.

The loud-mouth left-wing socialist mobs garner the media attention and it fuels them to continue their parade of disdain for the United States.

We’ve had enough of liberals shoving their radical agendas down our throats. It is time. Stand up, place your hand over your heart, defend this great Nation, and take pride in America.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

What are your thoughts on the Pledge of Allegiance?

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Del-Duduit-3.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER - 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.