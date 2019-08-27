What’s up with wiener dog racing in Ohio?

Racing in Ohio is going to the dogs—wiener dogs, that is. The lovable lap dogs run like the wind (more like a breeze) in their bun apparel. Please hold the mustard.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s annual Running of the Wieners will feature 100 dachshunds dashing down Freedom Way dressed in hot dog bun costumes on Sept. 19 in Cincinnati. The wiener winner will be crowned the hottest of the dogs.

Dayton Derby also features an annual Wiener Dog Race. Who knew?

Springboro Oktoberfest will celebrate with their very first Wiener Dog race in September. May the fastest wiener win!

The dachshunds will return to Woosterfest this year for the second annual Wiener Dog Race. Go petite paws!

Cleveland sports an annual race for dachshunds in October. Run like you’re being chased by a grumpy cat!

The National Dachshund Races are held the last Saturday in September in Hancock County. Visit Doxie Downs in Findlay and cheer your buns off. www.nationaldachshundraces.org.

That’s it. Portsmouth needs a puppy party with a Wiener Dog Race. But with a twist—the owners have to dress in hot dog buns as well. So do fans and judges. It can be a charity event with proceeds going to cats. Yes, cats. Grumpy cats. The Portsmouth Paws-A-Palooza for Dachshund Darlings. Another fun idea. The pint-sized pets can wear miniature saddles with squirrel jockeys. No gambling allowed.

And the Spock Memorial Dog Park is the place for the annual race.

“An Ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds in the amount of $43,098.00 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Natureworks Grant program for Spock Memorial Dog Park, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received…An Ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Scioto Foundation Grant program in the amount of $7,665.00 for Spock Memorial Dog Park, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received.” Portsmouth City Council meeting minutes, May 2019.

Or Portsmouth folks could race Beagle dogs instead of Wieners. And duct-tape Spam to the local attorneys. Then watch the dogs run.

“Dogs laugh, but they laugh with their tails.”—Max Eastman

