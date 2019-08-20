Farewell summer of 2019

Saying good-by to summer is so bittersweet. Sultry weather to cooler weather is welcomed in Ohio, but memories of sunny days linger. The smell of freshly cut grass; iced tea for a parched throat; kids riding bikes around the neighborhood.

One of the best parts of summer—it doesn’t get dark until around 8:30 or 9 pm, which means more time for relaxing outside for the oldsters. More time doing fun activities for the kids. More time for walking the dog.

It seems to me that there are less rude dudes with snarky moods during the summer—unless it’s a sizzling scorching day with an unbearable heatwave. Temperatures so searing that it feels like your underpants are melting.

And what’s up with the sunshine vitamin? “The most natural way to get vitamin D is by exposing your bare skin to sunlight (ultraviolet B rays). This can happen very quickly, particularly in the summer. You don’t need to tan or burn your skin to get vitamin D. You only need to expose your skin for around half the time it takes for your skin to begin to burn. How much vitamin D is produced from sunlight depends on the time of day, where you live in the world and the color of your skin. The more skin you expose the more vitamin D is produced,” according to the Vitamin Council. www.vitamindcouncil.org.

And Labor Day in September marks the final hurrah of the summer season with the last backyard barbecue party, the last pool party, and the last outdoor dining party. The kids bounce back to school while stay-at-home moms/dads chillax. College students return to universities.

Bathing suits, sandals, and beach towels are put away until next year. So long inflatable flamingo. So long water floating ping pong table. So long summer sun.

The Scioto County Fair of 2019 has come and gone. Kudos to the 4-H clubs! Scioto County 4-H Youth Development teaches leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program offered to individuals ages five and in Kindergarten to age 19. Youth are involved in hands-on, experiential learning that allows learning by doing. All 4-H programs focus on active involvement and quality experiences which stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills. www.scioto.osu.edu.

The Lucasville Biennial of 2019 was celebrated. John Lucas was remembered and honored along with his family. www.lucasvilleohio1819.com.

“Along the River” Volume 3, Issue 1 for 2019 was published. Editorial content was provided by the Portsmouth Daily Times and Ohio Valley Publishing’s Gallipolis Daily Tribune, The Daily Sentinel and Point Pleasant Register.

Visit www.portsmouth.org/communitycalendar.pdf to review and reminisce about summer events and activities in 2019.

The Summer Reading program for kids 12 and under at the Portsmouth Public Library and the library branches has ended. Kudos to library staff, parents, and kids.

“Summer officially ends at the autumnal equinox, when the sun is at zenith, or directly above, the equator. After the autumnal equinox the sun moves south of the equator, leaving behind a chilly autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and beckoning in spring to the Southern Hemisphere.” www.dictionary.com. Who knew?

Hello Autumn of 2019.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Melissa-Martin-4.jpg