Don’t blame Smith and Wesson

No one enjoys hearing reports about awful and tragic news like we all were exposed to over the last few days from Texas and Ohio.

In El Paso last week, 22 people were killed by a crazed lunatic with a gun. A few days later in Dayton, ten were killed, including the deranged perpetrator.

And like clockwork, far left liberals blamed the weapon.

Extreme left socialists immediately screamed and yelled for gun control and pointed the finger at President Trump. Really?

The victims’ bodies were not even buried when presidential hopefuls on the left side of the aisle blamed the leader of the free world.

President Trump condemned the acts, yet the unhinged leftist mob discredited his statements against racism and hatred. And yet, if he had said nothing, then they would have gone more berserk.

Joe Biden has said in public he would like to punch Trump in the mouth, yet he claims to be against violence.

California Representative Maxine Water has encouraged her ilk to run Trump supporters out of restaurants or department stores, yet she blames the President for violent acts.

There are dozens of examples of hypocrisy.

Let me be clear: President Trump is not at fault for what happened in Texas or Ohio. And neither is the gun.

His rhetoric did not contribute to the violent act. Conservatives did not blame Bernie Sanders when a supporter of his opened fire and tried to kill Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise on a softball field. Nor did Republicans blame the gun.

The individual who commits the act is at fault. PERIOD.

If only we heard cries for gun control every time a police officer is gunned down. Somehow, those incidents go unnoticed by the left, which is largely against law enforcement and ICE officials. It seems they often take the side of the one committing the act of violence instead of the one who enforces the law.

The rhetoric often comes from Hollywood elite hypocrites.

For the past few years, we have had to listen to ‘actors” and “celebrities” blow off about how we need to enact stricter gun control laws.

Yet, movies produced and made in Hollywood, glamorize war and the use of guns.

They play by the one and only rule of the leftist-socialists: the double-standard.

Hypocrite No. 1 – George Clooney: He has been featured in several movies where he brandshes and uses a gun, and yet he is a loud-mouthed advocate for gun control laws and pledged $500,000 to a protest march to lobby for stricter gun control laws.

Hypocrite No. 2 –Jim Carrey: He played the adorable Grinch but has also been in movies where he used guns and shot people. But in 2013, he described individuals who defend the 2nd Amendment as heartless and “mother ———s.” I think he is trying to gather any attention he can muster because his career appears to be over.

Hypocrite No. 3 – Matt Damon: He is best known for his role as CIA agent Jason Bourne who shot and killed people with guns. But he decries the United States and wishes it was more like Australia which banned guns in 2016. But guns are good enough for his character, and his wallet.

Hypocrite No. 4 – Samuel Jackson: He has been featured in more than 35 violent films, including Pulp Fiction, and he made fun of President Trump’s proposal to arm teachers, an idea which more than half the country agrees is prudent.

Hypocrite No. 5 – Jennifer Lawrence: She has starred in several films where she uses a gun or rifle. Then she praised high school students for wanting gun control and noted that gun violence in America has nothing to do with her industry – one that promotes the use of guns.

I prefer real actors like:

– Clint Eastwood, who said, “If there’s a gun around, I want to be in control of it.”

– Bruce Willis, who said, “If you take guns away from the legal gun owners, then the only people who have guns are the bad guys.”

– James Earl Jones, who said, “The world is filled with violence. Because criminals carry guns, we decent, law-abiding citizens should also have guns.”

– Angelina Jolie, who said, “If anybody comes into my home and tries to hurt my kids, I’ve no problem shooting them.”

– Brad Pitt, who said, “America is a country founded on guns. It’s in our DNA. It’s very strange but I feel better having a gun. I really do.”

– Chuck Norris: Of course, we all know that guns carry him for protection.

The far-out left wants to take away our weapons. We will not let them.

Compare these two quotes:

“To conquer a nation, you must first disarm its citizens.” – Adolf Hitler.

“There’s only one way to get real gun control; Disarm the thugs and the criminals, lock them up, and if you don’t actually throw away the key, at least lose it for a long time.” — Ronald Reagan.

There is no comparison. Guns are not the problem. Criminals are the issue.

Cars have been used for vehicular homicide. We don’t ban them.

We are not refrained from boarding a plane after an airline crash has occurred. Flights are not banned.

I saw a post on social media the other day that made a profound statement. It said that God did not blame the rock that Cain used to kill Abel. God blamed Cain.

Society, mainly the left, must put the blame on the people who commit the crimes and support law enforcement.

The second amendment guarantees us the right to have a gun. I have them, as does my wife. I hope I never have to use them, but I will if I need to. That’s why I practice.

I go to church, honor my country and the flag, vote, speak my mind, cheer on the Buckeyes, love my family, biscuits and gravy, bacon and apple pie … and I carry a gun.

I am an American – not a hypocrite.

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Del-Duduit-1.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER - 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.