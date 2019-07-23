What’s up in Ohio’s summer?

Hey, why not visit some interesting attractions in Ohio this summer? Travel outside your comfort zone and explore. Visit a roadside attraction. Attend a fun festival. Go quirky.

Darn, I missed the 2019 Ohio Duck Tape Festival in Avon, Ohio. It is a celebration of the wacky and fun uses of duct tape. Avon is proclaimed the “Duct Tape Capital” of the world, home of Duck® brand duct tape. Who knew? Next year, I’d like to make old lady yoga pants out of hot pink duck tape. And enter the Duck Tape parade. Shazam! A duct tape meditation momma.

But, there’s still time to visit the world’s largest manmade horseshoe crab in Hillsboro, Ohio. Crabby is 28 feet wide and 67 feet long. My spouse says I’ll fit right in with Crabby.

Ohio has its own version of Stonehenge, thanks to Dublin’s Field of Corn, also known as “Cornhenge.” The artful installation consists of 109 concrete ears of corn positioned in rows and standing upright in a grassy field. Wow! Huge cement corn statues in a row. There’s nothing like a giant field of corn cobs—brings tears to your eyes.

“The Little Switzerland of Ohio” has a clock on Main Street in Sugarcreek that features a three-foot-tall couple on tracks dancing the polka who come out every 30 minutes. It’s 24 feet tall and is billed as the world’s largest cuckoo clock. Again, my spouse says I’ll fit right in with Cuckoo the clock.

The 2019 Cleveland Garlic Festival is August 24 and 25. Miss Garlic will be crowned—that’s one smelly queen.

Housed in the Dittrick Museum of Medical History at Case Western Reserve University is the largest collection of antique contraceptive devices in the world, accompanied by the detailed history of each. Road trip for me and my old gal pals. Maybe we’ll rent a party bus stocked with chilled prune juice and low calorie hordevors (hors d’oeuvre).

A strange tradition of displaying autographed hotdog buns began in 1972 when Jamie Farr of the Mash TV show signed a bun at Tony Packo’s in Toledo. While that bun is no longer in existence, today the cafe showcases Styrofoam bun look-alikes signed by various celebrities, including five U.S. presidents. What’s more fun than viewing a signed hotdog bun!

Ohio Curiosities: Quirky Characters, Roadside Oddities & Other Offbeat Stuff, (2nd Edition Paperback, 2011) is a book by Sandra Gurvis. “The definitive collection of Ohio’s odd, wacky, and most offbeat people, places, and things, for Ohio residents and anyone else who enjoys local humor and trivia with a twist.”

Pet an alpaca at the A & R Alpaca Farm and Store in Williamsport, Ohio. Make a new furry friend.

So, get off the couch, turn off technology, and visit the quirky places in Ohio.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Melissa-Martin-7.jpg