Socialism will never be an option

I am out in the community often and have many friends on both sides of the aisle.

My conservative opinion and values have remained constant over the years. I have not waivered or flip-flopped.

I support the position of less government and less taxes, and I am 100 percent Pro-Life and pro-NRA. I believe my faith and the church play a crucial role in promoting the strongest institution on earth – the family.

As a citizen, I support the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, and I respect our brave men and women of the armed forces and law enforcement as well as our first responders.

My view is that I am responsible for my actions, and neither the world nor my country owes me anything.

I thank God I live in the USA, and I will never bow down to pressure or apologize for my patriotism.

Up until a few years ago, I had a philosophical difference with Democrats. I believe the party previously wanted the nation to be successful but entertained a different way to accomplish the goal. That’s democracy, and the debates were constructive. Although opinions and ways to execute judgements were not the same, I could usually count on some form of common sense to find a resolution and come together to do what was best for the country.

Today, I no longer embrace that opinion.

Over the past two years, I have witnessed the transformation of Democrats to become a radical socialist party. They have been taken over by ruthless anti-Americans.

A party that once claimed to represent the “working class” has turned into a unit that demonizes capitalism, the American justice system, and its law enforcement.

The once blue-collar party now has leaders in the US Capitol who spew nothing but hatred. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lost total control because four freshman congresswomen have a mission to take over the party and vomit out their ugly agenda of disdain for the United States.

And it’s catching on among the other weak members.

Instead of supporting the department of Immigration and Custom Enforcement, the former Democrat party wants to abolish it altogether. They want to open our borders to all illegal

immigrants. The party is putting the migrants at risk by toying with their lives and playing politics.

The Republicans welcome them into the country but encourage them to follow a legal path to citizenship.

We are seeing the results of sanctuary cities and the policies of the liberal socialists. San Francisco and Los Angeles have turned into war zones. The Southern border is a catastrophe because the Democrats want everyone possible to come in to secure a vote in 2020.

Members of Congress should honor our nation and appreciate the sacrifices our military and agents make for us every day.

To compare our border agents to guards from concentration camps, as AOC did, reveals the overwhelming ignorance and complete disregard and appreciation for history. She is 100 percent clueless, and yet, she is considered a leader in the former Democrat Party.

In the past few months, my opinion and emotions have turned from disappointment in the former Democrat party to one of great concern.

The DNC’s ideals and mission have changed.

Its members promote abortion on demand, before or after a birth, and have no allegiance to this great nation or its allies. They are anti-Israel and have made a mockery out of the office of the President of the United States.

Currently, their single agenda appears to be the destruction of President Donald Trump. I used to believe that Dems had the best interest of the country in mind but entertained a different avenue of pursuit. But I now know their only mission is to neglect vital policy, neglect our sovereign borders, neglect our right to free speech, neglect our religious freedoms, neglect due process, neglect our military, destroy the foundation of the United States and embrace illegal immigrants.

Radical left socialists have infiltrated our government and taken over the Democrat Party. The organization previously devoted to the working class does not exist anymore. I hear faint signs of a heartbeat, but the party is on life support, and a few new congresswomen are getting ready to yank the plug.

Real and nearly extinct Democrats know what I’m talking about. There is no way you could support this type of hatred that is portrayed today. Tolerance and reasoning do not exist. The main mantra is investigations, subpoenas, distractions, ignorance, and traps. All this during the greatest economy of my lifetime.

My hope is there is an effort to keep our foundation strong and support the free enterprise system and the freedoms many fought and died for in the past.

We must promote the values that brought our forefathers to the shores of America in the first place. Let’s not destroy their legacy and follow a path to destruction by enacting the socialist policies of Cuba and Venezuela.

President Ronald Reagan had a profound statement many years ago: “Socialists ignore the side of man that is the spirit. They can provide you shelter, fill your belly with bacon and beans, treat you when you’re ill, all the things guaranteed to a prisoner or slave. They don’t understand that we also dream.”

My plea once again to Democrats—take back your party. And I call on all Republicans to continue pressing for unity and patriotism.

Our freedom is at risk. Our Nation is at risk. Our way of life is at risk.

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Del-Duduit-4.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency.

His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER - 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.