Sugar is sticky

Some people use sugar as glue to make gingerbread houses with candy decorations.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come up with a final answer to the sticky question of How much added sugar is in pure sugar? -None. It’s all sugar, nothing added. The same goes for honey, molasses, or maple syrup. (1)

Processed cranberries on the other hand have added sugar according to the FDA. But because they are tart and unpalatable without adding sugar the FDA has bowed to political pressure from the cranberry lobby to let them explain that added sugar in cranberries isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

This issue arises because the new bandwagon promulgated by such as my mutual nemesis Dr. David Ludwig, claims that it’s “added sugar” as a part of the “ultra-processed” food thing that is the enemy – not sugar per se. So we’re stuck with this square circle conundrum and these ridiculous sounding axioms. An axiom is a statement that is taken to be true, to serve as a premise or starting point for further reasoning and arguments in mathematics. But what can this mean in the real world?

I don’t know. It’s like the queen of hearts says in Alice in Wonderland, “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” It’s like the election of Trump. It’s part of the human condition. So for now the consensus is that we should know if sugar has been added to things that we eat. So the FDA says that food processors have to tell us. That’s ok, I guess. You might be surprised to find out what sugar has been added to.

Then there is the whole other thing about the difference between corn starch sweeteners and cane sugar. They make Coca-Cola in Mexico with sugar and many people swear that that is better tasting and just better than Coca-Cola made in the United States. This despite the fact that there is really no difference in the molecules.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_DiTraglia-NEWEST-1.jpg

By John DiTraglia

John DiTraglia M.D. is a Pediatrician in Portsmouth. He can be reached by e-mail- jditrag@zoomnet.net or phone (740) 354-6605.

