Can you be Pro Life and Pro Capital Punishment?

I have been asked by several people over the last few months about my position on capital punishment since I have pro-life opinions.

The death penalty is a government sanctioned act where the convicted person is killed or executed by the state as a result of punishment for a certain crime.

This punishment can be the result of guilty offenses like murder, terrorism, espionage, drug trafficking, crimes against humanity, and genocide to name a few.

Some call it a justification while others describe it as cruel and unusual.

Proponents of the sentence feel somewhat vindicated while opponents believe there is never a reason to kill a person.

It has been going on for hundreds of years and has been carried out via many different methods. I won’t go into a description of the ways people have been put to death for their crimes throughout the centuries, but there have been several.

But first, let me once again express my thoughts on abortion.

I believe an unborn child, or a baby who has been born, has every right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

I appreciate the recent state governments and courts, including those in the great state of Ohio, that are taking bold positions to protect the unborn. The argument of a woman’s right to choose for the sake of her health is a front for an abortion industry that is a money-making machine camouflaged by emotion.

Two weeks ago, I posted a blog on my thoughts about euthanasia. I hold the position that life is sacred from conception until natural death, and to allow a doctor to assist in a suicide is a crime and is unethical and morally wrong.

Babies, the elderly who are sick, and those who are terminally ill, are not an inconvenience. Life matters and is precious. We are to take care of each other and not kill people to make life easier.

Can a person espouse pro-life positions and be in favor of the death penalty?

Yes. I am.

Here is my reason.

We are a nation of laws.

I also adhere to the Biblical stance found in Exodus 21: 23-25 KJV; And if any mischief follow, then thou shalt give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe.

You get the idea. But what if you don’t use the Bible as the way to validate your position? In my opinion, I feel you are already at a disadvantage in life, but I can understand your misguided stance.

With that, I believe any person who violates established standards by society must face justice, and there are strict and approved consequences for each action.

A capital offense can result in death. It’s meant to be a deterrent.

An unborn child has done nothing wrong to be sentenced to death. There is no arrest, conviction or trial. The baby is an innocent victim. A sentence of death is carried out most of the time due to greed, but sometimes out of fear and from emotion, or lack of education and options.

On the other end, a person who is deemed unworthy to live by medical experts, or who is suffering from a terminal illness, should not be killed in the name of compassion.

Depression is not a reason to help someone kill themselves. Pain and suffering can be managed through medical professionals and medicine.

As I pointed out recently, there is a distinct difference in allowing death and causing death.

The latter is a capital offense.

This is a touchy issue, and my position always comes down in favor of life.

I do not believe that those who take life deserve to keep their own. However, I don’t take joy when I drive past the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility a few miles from my home and know that an execution is about to happen. But this means persons are being held to the highest accountability for their actions.

The decision to carry out capital punishment does not come overnight. Cases take years to play out through the court system before justice is served. Have there been people wrongfully put to death? Yes. The same can be said for unborn children, yet it happens by the hundreds every day.

I have described my positions on these issues with a reasonable tone. If you disagree, please let me know why, and try to refrain from personal attacks.

I am pro-life and in favor of capital punishment. But my hope is that no one has to die by either of these methods.

Del Duduit https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_Del-Duduit-3.jpg Del Duduit

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

