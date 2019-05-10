This past weekend, Angie and I were in Pittsburgh for a special event.

I was joined by Clint Hurdle, the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Saturday at the Barnes and Noble at the Waterfront in Homestead, PA, just a few miles from the Steel City.

Together, we autographed my book, Dugout Devotions: Inspirational Hits from MLB’s Best for several fans.

The night before, I attended the game between the Pirates and the Oakland A’s.

PNC Park is one of my favorite stadiums in professional sports. I highly recommend watching a game there even if you are not a follower of the Pirates. I also suggest you sit on the third-base side up high, so you get a view of the downtown skyline and the bridges.

The game did not go as planned for Clint as Oakland thumped his Pirates 14-1. One of the A’s players, Josh Phegley, had more RBIs than Pittsburgh had hits.

When the next morning rolled around and we made our way over to the bookstore, I hoped Clint would be a good mood.

In my experience with coaches, those who I played for and some I have covered, sometimes they were not in the best of moods after a defeat, especially one like the Pirates suffered the night before.

Clint walked into the store right on time, and I met him and introduced him to my wife, Angie.

I asked how he felt after the loss.

He responded with a big smile and a confident tone and said, “It’s a new day.”

We went on to enjoy a wonderful event where we signed copies of my book at this wonderful bookstore. I enjoyed myself and was honored that he took time out of his day to help support my ministry.

Clint autographed memorabilia and visited with people who stood in line to meet him. And, we sold a lot of books.

“It’s a new day.” These four words can change the outlook of a person who might have gone through a dark time in life.

Whatever happened to you the day before cannot be erased, but it can be greeted the next day with a positive attitude.

A new day brought the Pirates a 6-4 win on Saturday over the same team that clobbered them the night before.

Have you ever had a bad day at the office? Maybe you are devastated by a job loss.

“It’s a new day.”

Maybe this will be the day you receive the call for that interview you have waited on for the past few weeks.

Perhaps the relationship you thought was the perfect one just went south – or your spouse has informed you he or she wants a divorce. In times like these, you might find it difficult to look for a silver lining.

But, “It’s a new day.”

Perhaps now is the time your life is put back into place. Or maybe you still must go through more strong storms. But rest assured, the dark clouds will pass, and the sun will rise again. “It’s a new day.”

Or maybe you were blindsided with news from your doctor that you did not see coming. Tough times might be ahead but take comfort that soon there will be a new day on the horizon.

We all face challenging times. For three years, I was in a personal battle and didn’t see a way out.

I let it go and turned it over to God. Guess what happened?

A new day came.

I received a time of renewal and a second chance. At the end of that storm, a new day launched my way to spread encouragement and inspiration through the written word.

When that new day comes – and it will – take advantage of the opportunity God has given to you.

The Pirates won the next two games in the series after a beat down in the opening game. A new day brought new chances.

In times of trial and trouble, when it’s difficult to get through the next hour, let alone the next day, try to remember these steps:

Recall who is in charge: Tell yourself that God is love, and don’t blame Him for what has happened.

Stick with your game plan: Ask the Lord to clarify His plans for you. Don’t let the discouragement keep you from doing what you feel is His will.

Take care of yourself: This sounds trivial but try to stay in decent shape both mentally and physically.

Seek encouragement: Misery loves company. Get away from negative people. Instead, invite your pastor to coffee, or ask a friend who will lift your spirits.

Give of yourself: While you face the battles, donate your time and money to help someone who is not as fortunate as you. This will get your mind off any problems you might have.

Use your talents: Journal or sing your blues away. Send a card of inspiration to a friend or send a quick text to say you are thinking about them.

Resist the attacks: When you command the forces of evil to depart, they will.

Praise and give thanks: If you can lift your arms in times of trouble, it will be easier in times of triumph.

Hold on: Everyone goes through problems. Recognize it’s your turn and cling close to God. Accept the circumstance and commit to continue.

Rejoice: When the new day comes, be ready to jump for joy.

Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits. (Psalm 193: 2 KJV)

Everyone has problems. It’s how you deal with them and who you lean on in those times that matters.

“It’s a new day.”

These four wonderful and encouraging words from Clint can have a tremendous impact on a person’s thought process.

Your day is on the way. Be ready to hit the walk-off homer just like Starling Marte did Sunday afternoon to give the Bucs a 5-3 win over the A’s in 13 innings.

“It’s a new day.”

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

