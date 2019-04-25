Let’s seal the fate of emotional baggage

My friends! I am pretty sure that each and every one of us at some point in our life have faced disappointments, or trauma that we have been carrying with us even today in a heavy load. Many of us are still dealing with the emotional baggage that we have generated from our own experiences- the tough divorce, the crushing career failure, the betrayal by a close friend, negative influences from childhood period.

Overcoming this obstacle is the need of the hour in all walks of life. Once we set ourselves creating a path to break this baggage, it could script a new beginning in everyone’s life. So, let’s examine how we can deal with it.

1. Accept it: Acceptance that one is suffering from emotional baggage is the first and the foremost step towards dealing with it. But to be true all of us have been victim of this black hole in our life. Yes, I would call it a black hole as it shuns away all the light from your life. So friends all you have to do is to follow these guidelines and never, ever give up. You will begin to see light at the end of the tunnel. Sharpen your focus and bask in the glory of success.

2. Carry only useful baggage: Life is a journey and we cannot carry everything with us. So, avoid bearing grudges. Never dwell on the past. One should not be a garbage collector. Instead focus on the sequence of events that made you smile at some point in your life. Let the grudges that many of us have been holding in our hearts for many years go scott free. Just remember that god has bestowed us with a beautiful gift called “life”. So let’s take an oath from today itself to harness and execute the smallest of opportunities available so that we begin to see the world with a new viewfinder.

3. Savor the fragrance of forgiveness: Forgiveness is the secret beauty in life. Not to forgive is to maintain the passions bottled up in us and then we are never empty enough to lift ourselves. Surprisingly, many enemies become true friends when lavishly and lovingly forgiven. Have we ever cogitate what do we get in return while feeding on resentments? I know that perception differs from reality. However, letting go of the past requires passion, commitment of many to make this possible. But then again once we learn the power of forgiveness it would bring respite from all your worries. In other words, forgiveness is one way to get rid of resentment.

I would like to supplement my view by an example: Like the more we rub sandalwood against a stone the more it spreads its fragrance. Burn it, and it wafts its glory in the entire neighborhood. So is the enchanting beauty of forgiveness in life.

4. Practice patience and mindfulness: It’s time to change your habits. Our mind is jam-packed with hurts and fears from so many years. They have been deep rooted in our hearts. So, definitely it would take time to change. As “change is the law of the nature”; we need to give away this monotonous life and step head towards better future. Check in yourself regularly using meditation. Anytime you find yourself shouldering with old baggage, be sure to acknowledge it, then gently release it and focus on your affirmations. Replacing negative thoughts with positive actions will help you let go for good.

“Let not thy winged days be spent in vain. For once gone, no gold can buy them back again.”

It is very important to value your life on this planet and work with passion. Faith in yourself can even push the mountains, so let us make sure that we leave no stone unturned in dealing with emotional baggage.