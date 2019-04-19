Brown Statement on release of redacted Mueller Report

CLEVELAND, OH – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today released a statement on the redacted version of the Mueller report, which states that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

“My office and I are still thoroughly reviewing the report, but we know the President has a history of not telling the truth. Already, five people in the President’s circle have been convicted of crimes and there are as many as 14 ongoing criminal investigations that have yet to be resolved. So, the American people deserve to hear the truth directly from Robert Mueller in public testimony before Congress,” said Brown. “At the same time, we cannot afford to lose focus on the fact that a foreign government attacked our elections. Our security is bigger than any one political party, and Republicans and Democrats need to come together and do what it takes to protect our institutions. President Trump should get off of Twitter and help lead that effort.”

