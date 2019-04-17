A Heartbeat in the Buckeye State

Ohio passed a law last week that made sense and was already accepted as common knowledge among most Buckeyes.

Governor Mike DeWine put his signature on “The Heartbeat Bill” a day after it was passed in the Ohio House of Representatives. He did not waste any time.

This legislation makes an abortion illegal once a heartbeat has been detected in an unborn child, which is usually around the eighth to 12th week of pregnancy.

CBS News called it “one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.” Thank you for the compliment, CBS.

I scanned the internet last week and searched for articles about this major victory that took place two hours north of where I live in Southern Ohio.

Most of the mainstream media have painted the picture that this is a horrible law because it did not contain exceptions for cases of rape or incest, which makes up less than one percent of all abortion justifications.

The main reason abortions take place is convenience, but this information was nowhere to be found in coverage by the left-leaning media.

News outlets also tried to describe a divide in the Republican Party because former Gov. John Kasich had vetoed the bill twice.

What is now called the Human Rights Protection Act is a major victory for the Pro-Life movement, in Ohio and across the nation.

The law states there will be criminal penalties for doctors who violate the law and perform abortions after a heartbeat has been detected in the unborn child.

Those who break the law could face a fifth- degree felony and up to a year in prison. The legislation also could allow the state medical board to impose a fine of up to $20,000 to those who offend.

The victim of the procedure never sees the light of day and cannot protect him or herself. That’s a bit skewed.

But even before the bill was singed into law by DeWine, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio stated it was already preparing a constitutional challenge.

“See you in court, ACLU!” appeared on the Twitter feed of Mike Gonidakis, the president of Ohio Right to Life, soon after the bill was signed. The ACLU had already pledged two hours before the bill was signed that they would take the bill to court.

Gonidakis called the passage of the bill the next incremental step in the strategy to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio described the action taken by the legislature as a “dystopian nightmare where people are forced to continue pregnancies regardless of the harm that may come to them or their families.”

The only harm that will result from ensuring that children have the right to be born will be to the pocket books of the abortionists and their supporters.

After my wife and I witnessed the Ohio Senate pass the Heartbeat bill in mid-March, I posted that the entire debate about women’s health has been a complete lie fabricated by the pro-death movement.

Up to this point, since Roe v. Wade became law of the land in 1973, the left has been successful in misleading people to think the entire issue is about “choice” and “women’s health.”

This is not the case.

The abortion issue is based on two components.

1 – The destruction of the family unit.

2 – Money – and more money.

If you have seen the movie Unplanned, you were exposed to the only motivation behind the financial success of Planned Parenthood.

For years, those on the left counted on young girls who were scared and confused to come to their clinics where they would “take care of the problem” — at a cost of course. The clinics took advantage of situations and used the tool of emotions to get what they wanted – cold hard cash.

Abortion is violent and ruthless.

I found it ironic that a girl who was 16 could not watch the movie unless accompanied by an adult, because it was rated “R” by the Motion Picture Association of America. But the same girl could walk into a clinic, plop down money on the counter, and receive an abortion — a procedure so horrific that she could not watch it on the big screen. Do they make them close their eyes when they have an abortion?

Unplanned is about Abby Johnson, the real-life focal point of the movie. She was a Planned Parenthood clinic director for seven years. Then one day she had to assist with an abortion, and after she saw what was really happening, her opinion changed completely. Watch the film.

But it all comes down to the green.

We are also seeing people with morality and common sense finally stand up to be heard. For the past two decades, we have been inundated with “political correctness” and apology tours, and finally some patriotic Americans are becoming disgusted and doing something about it.

DeWine said in a statement that the role of the government is to protect human life from beginning to end. Bravo, Mr. Governor.

And I anticipate to hear bellyaches from radical leftists people like Alyssa Milano, who thinks she speaks for every woman in the universe on this issue.

The actress called for Hollywood to boycott Georgia because Gov. Brian Kemp said he will sign a similar bill passed in the state.

There are many production studios in the Peach State, and the actress, who played a witch in a television series of all things, wants all her friends to stay away from Georgia in protest.

These are no doubt the same left-wing socialists who promised to leave the United States if President Trump won. Well, I’m still waiting for them to make a run for the border. They probably can’t leave because there are too many illegal invaders in their way, and they can’t get through the mobs pouring through our southern border.

Hey Alyssa, call 1-800-446-4285 (U-HAUL) and feel free to leave anytime, like you promised you would.

Thank God that Ohio has done what I think many other states will do over the next few years.

In the meantime, thousands of children will be senselessly slaughtered so that abortionists and clinics can make a killing at the bank– pun intended.

The Heartbeat Bill is now law, and that means thousands of children will be allowed to be born in the great state of Ohio.

Go, Bucks!

By Del Duduit

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

