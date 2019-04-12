The Trumpet SoundsPalm Sunday

This Sunday we begin the celebration of the week of passion beginning with Palm Sunday. As a child I always loved this time of year. It is this week that is the climax of the life and ministry of Jesus. It is by the blood shed on Calvary that Christianity was born. We know by the time Jesus entered Jerusalem just a few days before his crucifixion, he’d been in ministry for three years. He’d been healing the sick, casting our demons and preaching with such profound wisdom that he’d begun to draw huge crowds. He came from Galilee – the northern area which was regarded with derision by the sophisticated Jerusalem-dwellers. Yet even they had caught the Jesus bug. Maybe it was His miracles? Or maybe the way that He challenged the religious and political authorities with such clarity and conviction? His rebukes of the Pharisees and teachers of the law may have won him popularity with ordinary people, but authorities did share the same admiration.

One of the final straws came when He raised Lazarus from the dead in Bethany. Jesus arrived back at Bethany, a town just over the hill from Jerusalem. He was greeted as a returning hero by the people, but in an almost comic sub-plot, the authorities plan to kill Lazarus, because he’d miraculously been raised from the dead! ‘When all the people heard of Jesus’ arrival,’ John 12 tells us, ‘they flocked to see him and also to see Lazarus, the man Jesus had raised from the dead. Then the leading priests decided to kill Lazarus, too, for it was because of him that many of the people had deserted them and believed in Jesus.’ The stakes had been raised, and the feast of the Passover was about to happen. Jesus was in Bethany, just on the other side of the Mount of Olives from the Temple. Anticipation must have been running high, not just from the crowds, but from the disciples too. ‘Is this the moment’ you can imagine them asking. ‘Is the uprising about to begin?’

Both the Jewish and Roman authorities must have been thinking the same thing. While they were used to dealing with rowdy preachers and the occasional rebel, it had been a few hundred years since the Maccabees had mounted a serious challenge to an occupying power in Israel. So when Pilate, the Roman Governor charged with keeping the authority of Rome intact, came into Jerusalem for the festival, we can be sure that he did so with the full military authority of Empire. Understand that this is where the genius of Jesus’ entry comes into full focus. As the crowds gathered and waved their palm branches, which many Christians will replicate with palm branches this Sunday, Jesus rode in on a donkey.

Not only was the donkey a fulfillment of scripture, it was also a making a deeply serious point. The Empire’s representative rode into town with military splendor. While that was going on across town, Jesus rode in with no weapons, no army and sitting on a donkey – rather than a thoroughbred horse. The people who greeted Jesus during His triumphant entry into Jerusalem with cries of Hosanna may have been expecting a military uprising themselves. What Jesus was telling them was that He was doing something far more radical. The power of the Roman Empire wouldn’t be beaten by military means. Instead, Jesus entry on a donkey showed that His last week on earth would be marked by the characteristics which had been evident throughout His ministry. He refused to follow expectations, and He was a servant rather than a rebel leader. Most of all, He was in the business of confounding and surprising everyone. The events of Palm Sunday wonderfully prefigure the much greater shock that was to come a week later on the day of the resurrection. This Sunday at South Side we will unpack how Palm Sunday impacts our lives today. Worship begins at 10:45, and you can come early and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee at café connect. We have childcare and ministries for all ages of children. I encourage you to come and celebrate the week that changed everything with us this Sunday!

Barry Pettit Lead Minister South Side Church of Christ

Barry Pettit is lead minister at South Side Church of Christ in Washington Court House.

