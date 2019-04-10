Dear Editor,

If you had the chance to save one of your neighbor’s lives, would you? Right now, six people in Scioto County are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, along with 300 others in Central Ohio. Their only hope of survival is through the generous gift of an organ donor.

This April is National Donate Life Month, and I ask you to consider the life-saving legacy you can leave through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Myths and misconceptions often prevent people from registering to be organ donors. I urge you to learn the facts about donation, register your decision and share your decision with your family.

The truth is registering to be an organ donor will never stop a medical team from saving your life. Organ donation will not change your ability to have an open casket at your funeral. And organ, eye and tissue donation is possible even if you have a serious medical condition.

Organ donation provides the only hope of survival for six of your neighbors – and nearly 114,000 people nationwide – who won’t survive without a life-saving transplant. One person can save the lives of eight others by registering to be an organ donor and heal more than 50 people through tissue donation. And that one person could be you.

Register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor today. Say “yes” to donation at the BMV, register online at www.lifelineofohio.org or call 800.525.5667 with any questions.