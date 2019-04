Having been a resident of Portsmouth for 23 years before moving to Florida in 2000 , I still follow the news reported in the Daily Times from time to time .

The excellent story about retired doctor , Dr. Wayne Wheeler , not only was well worth reading , but so informative that I learned many things about Doctor Wheeler that I didn’t know .

Thank you for publishing Dr. Wheeler’s story.

Clayton S. Ellsworth Jr .Rural Dunnellon , Florida