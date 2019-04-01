Blessed to be a blessing – unpacking the cliche

Another cliché to tear apart… or put back together.

A great truth it is… give with the right hand, wholeheartedly without reservation, leaving the left hand in the dark. But oh, so rare it is that we give with that kind of altruistic heart. Let’s be honest.

Christians are called to this charity, but Christians are not impelled unless their hearts are transformed, and many an untransformed Christian calls Christ, Saviour. For them, he just isn’t Lord, let alone King. The transformed Christian peers into their own heart and they see just how many times and in how many ways they deny Christ.

There’s a Christian who exists to be blessed in being a blessing.

They do their works of righteousness for the glory they may get, and their hearts are patently unaware of their crime against Deity. In their conditional brand of love, they spurn precious opportunities to instil life in those they touch. This Christian exists to be blessed by the reciprocation of other human beings in being a blessing to them. If this is the extent of blessedness, there’s no love in it.

There’s a Christian who exists to be blessed in being a blessing.

They do their works of righteousness for the Audience of One. Their heart is set on the God of their momentary account. They live wakefully under the constant eye of their Lord. Their love is a sparkling diamond, shimmering from every angle of view, and their personal inspiration is what God does within them as they keep their kindnesses secret. They see life replete with pleasures of giving; opportunities to instil life in those they touch. This Christian exists to be blessed by God in being a blessing.

We are blessed to be a blessing, but the moment we seek an external blessing for the love we give we miss the point. The blessedness coming our way evaporates as if it never existed.

But the practice of blessing sees right hand doing secret kindnesses to the ignorance of left hand. This is the great principle of Matthew 6:2-4.[1] An inward blessing is had. But it’s not done for that reason. It’s done because Jesus alone is worthy; every little thing we do in secret we do for Jesus.

Here is the way to engage with Christ to the point of transformation – it most certainly will happen.

Consistently give your life away!

If we exist to be blessed in being a blessing and are sullen for the lack of recognition and reward, we’re far from the transformed life. Our motives are rotten to the core.

If we exist to be blessed to be a blessing and keep blessing people in secret at every opportunity, we’re evidencing Christ’s transforming of us, especially even to the smallest act.

[1] Jesus said, “So whenever you give alms, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may be praised by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward. But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your alms may be done in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”

