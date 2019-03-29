I remember climbing onto the couch as a youngster and watching the brilliant imagination of Charles M. Shultz on television. I loved the Peanut Gang.

In every special, either Linus, Lucy or Peppermint Patty uttered the famous line, “Good grief Charlie Brown.”

They could not believe what Charlie said or did. There was always a point to be made or a lesson to learn in the cartoon.

A few years later as a teenager, I was a huge fan of America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys. They always came back and somehow won the game. I depended on that characteristic and was confident they would be victorious in the fourth quarter, and they usually were.

I recall how devastated I was when Jackie Smith dropped the would-be touchdown pass from Roger Staubach in Super Bowl XIII. The ball bounced off his chest as he was wide open in the end zone.

Pittsburgh went on to win 35-31. I couldn’t believe it. The Cowboys lost. But somehow, I survived to the next day.

Then in 1985, my world came to a brief standstill when the Los Angeles Lakers and Magic Johnson knocked off the Boston Celtics and Larry Bird in the NBA Finals. How could this be? My team lost. Again, I lived through it, and the next day came.

Time marched on, and I became interested and involved in politics.

Sometimes the candidate I supported won, and at times, my candidate lost. Just like in life. You celebrate the victories and learn from the times when things don’t go as planned.

But liberals have a tough time accepting defeat. Let me rephrase that —- they have never accepted the will of the people when elections don’t go their way.

Remember when Republican President George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton? Did conservatives throw fits and protest? No.

How about when Republican Senator John McCain lost to Barack Obama in the race for president? Did any conservatives riot and pillage and burn city streets? No.

Do you remember when Mitt Romney lost his bid for the White House? Did conservatives threaten to leave the country, demand recounts, and tie up the results in the court system? No.

It’s obvious that conservatives learn from their mistakes and make a rebound. Liberals just can’t accept it when they lose. They feel they must protest and riot and lecture and scream and shout and cry.

Voting in an election is the best form of protest ever invented. But whenever libs lose, you hear the same rhetoric. Recount. Voter suppression. Collusion. Lawyers. Blah blah blah.

How did former Vice President Al Gore react when he lost to George W. Bush? He went insane and demanded recounts. He acted like Cam Newton did when his Carolina Panthers lost the Super Bowl. He sulked and pouted.

When Hillary lost to President Trump, she blamed everyone else but herself and still laments over the defeat. She thinks she won. Yes, I know she won the popular vote. But our founders had the foresight and wisdom to create the electoral college so people in Ohio and other states across the nation would have a say. Without the electoral college, the crazies in New York and California would control the nation and have us hurling down the tracks to socialism—the same system with a proven track record of bringing other nations, such as Venezuela, to their knees. Some of them are already trying their best to do that anyway because that may be their only way to win.

And what about Stacey Abrams who lost her attempt to be elected governor of Georgia? In her mind, she is the head of the state. She refuses to accept that voters did not want her.

Fast forward to today. The Mueller Report has once again ignited an out-of-control fire among liberals that will not be extinguished.

For two years, the special prosecutor was going to be the savior who delivered them from the land of Egypt. The evil Trumpmeister was going to prison, and all the world would be taxed beyond measure. They anticipated this day. They predicted the fall of the leader of the free world because they hated him so much.

There were more than 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 19 lawyers, and 40 FBI agents on the case for almost a two-year period.

The results were released this past weekend and showed there was no evidence of collusion between Trump and the Russian government.

It was as if John McEnroe entered the court of politics. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING!?” he would often scream at the judges in the seat. For those of you who do not know, McEnroe was a gifted tennis player who screamed at officials when calls did not go his way. He was a crybaby.

This is how liberal Democrats are acting now that they did not get the results they had dreamed of from this report.

How can this be? Congressman Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Committee Chairman, told everyone there was evidence. The mainstream media were already preparing for their coverage of Trump’s impeachment. They were so excited.

Did they accept the loss? No.

What do they want now? More investigations. More accusations. Because they do not know how to lose. They are unhinged and out of control.

Those on the left must learn how to accept defeat, because the way they are acting now is inviting more of the same results, which is fine by me.

Here are some cold hard facts for the liberal Democrats: (Keep in mind that facts don’t seem to matter to them.)

The Cowboys lost Super Bowl XIII.

The Celtics lost the 1985 NBA Finals.

Elvis is dead.

Bigfoot does not exist.

The Loch Ness Monster is Fake News.

And there is NO COLLUSION!

“Good grief, Charlie Brown.” Get over it.

Del Duduit is an award-winning writer and author who lives in Lucasville, Ohio with his wife, Angie. They attend Rubyville Community Church. Follow his blog at delduduit.com/blog and his Twitter @delduduit. He is represented by Cyle Young of Hartline Literary Agency. His first book — BUCKEYE BELIEVER – 40 Days of Devotions for The Ohio State Faithful —can be purchased on Amazon.

